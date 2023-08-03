The biggest search for Nessie for more than 50 years is to take place later this month.
The newly revamped Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), an independent and voluntary research team, to search the famous waters of Loch Ness and uncover its mysteries.
It is being billed as the biggest surface watch of Loch Ness since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the Loch in 1972.
The Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit is on the hunt for budding monster hunters to get involved in the search, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.
Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.
This includes thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as observing heat from above could provide a crucial component for identifying any mysterious anomalies.
A hydrophone will be used to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls, as well as further technology in the hunt for the truth.
As part of the weekend of activities, the Loch Ness Centre and LNE are looking for volunteers to take part in a giant surface watch of the Loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water and any inexplicable movements.
Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE will brief volunteers live from the Loch Ness Centre on what to look out for and how to record findings, before a debrief from the centre to go through the day’s findings.
For others wanting to get involved in the quest, there is also the chance to get out on the water and explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.
The recently renovated Loch Ness Centre is located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, where, 90 years ago, hotel manageress Mrs Aldie Mackay reported seeing a 'water beast' in Loch Ness.
Continuum Attractions, which operates award-winning attractions all over the UK, has invested £1.5m in creating a modern immersive exhibition with interactive elements.
Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, said: “Since starting LNE, it’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain.
"It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”
Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous Loch.
"The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can’t wait to see what we find.”
To volunteer to be involved in the Quest, the biggest search of Loch Ness for over 50 years, click here
