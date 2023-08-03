Property adviser Knight Frank, which cited “considerable potential for further growth” and flagged strong turnover at the country estate, has been appointed as the sole selling agent.

Knight Frank said: “Located at the base of the Scottish Highlands, in Auchterarder, the hotel is surrounded by green hills and lochs. Situated 40 miles from Edinburgh and Glasgow, the area is known for its array of championship golf courses and historical attractions, such as Stirling Castle and Scone Palace.

“Set within 27-acre grounds, the country house hotel comprises nine luxurious ensuite bedrooms, with all rooms individually characterised in shape, size and décor. The hotel also provides an award-winning food and beverage offering, including The Monteath Restaurant, a Whisky Bar, and private gin distillery, which offers gin masterclasses.”

The estate includes 27 lodges, a mixture of one, two and three bedroom properties, with kitchen and lounge spaces, as well as external sitting areas and garden view terraces. The estate also includes a standalone leisure complex which houses a café, heated pool, gym, spa, sauna and hot tub.

Knight Frank said: “The Wyndham Duchally Country Estate has been listed under the IDILIQ Group, a branded portfolio of some of the most sought-after holiday destinations and has recently been awarded the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor.”

Ryan Lynn, Hotels Partner at Knight Frank, said: “This is a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a reputable business after a highly successful long-standing ownership for over 20 years. The prime area, which is renowned for its natural beauty and historical factors, acts a strong selling point, attracting visitors from across the UK as well as overseas.

“With current business reflecting a strong turnover, there is considerable potential for further growth including planning to implement an additional 40 apartments to the grounds, modernisation of current lodges and plans to introduce EV (electric vehicle) charging points to support the move to a greener future. We expect the opportunity to generate high levels of interest from potential investors.”