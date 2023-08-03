Budget airline easyJet has expanded its 'popular' Twilight Bag Drop service to Glasgow Airport.
Available for the first time today, the free service provides customers on early morning flights with the option to drop their bags off the evening before, helping saving time for their journey through the airport on their day of travel by skipping bag drop and heading straight to security.
easyJet expects it to be especially popular with thousands of families who are travelling with the airline for their summer holidays.
The service will be available to all customers on early morning flights departing before 0830 at Glasgow Airport - which represents over a quarter of all flights departing from the airport.
Bags can be dropped between 1600 and 2100 the day before the flight.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented: “We are always looking for new ways to make travel as easy as possible, so we are really pleased to be introducing our free Twilight Bag Drop service at Glasgow from today.
"As families look forward to jetting off on their summer holidays, we’ve also put in place some extra support over this busy period, extending our customer service hours and providing dedicated customer service support and adding more people to our customer service team, we are ensuring our customers have the support they need when they travel with us this summer, for a quicker and easier journey.”
easyJet now offers Twilight bag drop services to its customers across five of its key UK airports: London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, and now Glasgow.
