Two years after the devastating fire which destroyed their former restaurant, the space has been rebuilt to the couple’s ‘exact requirements’ with interiors by Edinburgh-based designer Pat Renson.

The menu at Nairn’s will celebrate carefully selected independent producers with herbs and vegetables grown in polytunnels by Nick and Julia alongside Scottish seafood, game and grass-fed meats.

Highlights include a range of 'crowd pleasing' pizza as well as small plates and snacks like monkfish scampi or spiced Fried Chicken with Courgette and Mint Slaw with dessert offerings of raspberry and white chocolate souffle or a brown butter Financier with heather honey.

As well as news of the restaurant's opening, the duo has also announced 'exciting developments' for Bridge of Allan’s high street as they prepare to launch two new Nairn’s retail stores: Cook by Nick and Home by Julia.

Cook by Nick will house a ‘personally curated’ butcher and fishmonger counter, with fresh produce that will be both available for purchase and used to create seasonal dishes like venison roe haunch with purple kale or seared stone bass with creamed curried mussels at Nairn’s.

The shop will also host regular mini masterclasses and demonstrations and provide a useful knife sharpening station for at-home chefs.

After welcoming their first diners to Nairn's on Monday, Nick and Julia Nairn said: “It’s been a long road back for Bridge of Allan, but we are delighted to welcome everyone back to Nairn’s. Having the opportunity to have a presence on the high street too is something we’re beyond excited about.

“Cook by Nick will allow our customers to go that one step further to use our restaurant-quality produce at home and enjoy cookery masterclasses on their doorstep.

“With the popularity of our interiors shop in Port of Monteith, it seems only fitting that we give Home by Julia a place in Bridge of Allan too.

“These openings in our hometown are a personal reflection of what we love and we’re looking forward to sharing that.”

