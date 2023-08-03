The Glenlivet has partnered with Innis & Gunn to create its new limited edition, called The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection: 9-Year-Old Beer Cask Finish Edition.

It said that “in the spirit of innovation to enter different territories of flavour”, the new whisky has been finished in an Innis & Gunn beer cask previously used to mature the Edinburgh craft brewer’s limited edition Vanishing Point Imperial Stout, an 11% abv “silky dark brew”.

The new beer cask finish edition is said to have “aromatic notes of golden syrup biscuits, dark cherry tart and hints of subtle treacle that give way to honeycomb, nougat and tropical fruits”.

The Glenlivet said: “On the palate, spicy ginger and freshly ground nutmeg come through, followed by subtle fruity flavour notes from hops, leaving a long-lasting creamy and sweet malty finish."

It is also the parent company Chivas Brothers' first beer cask whisky (Image: Getty/Glenlivet)

The beer cask finish is a first for The Glenlivet - and for the Chivas Brothers portfolio, of which The Glenlivet is part - and demonstrates the finest Scotch whisky craftsmanship mastered by The Glenlivet team of makers led by cask expert Kevin Balmforth and distillery manager Lisa Glen.

Mr Balmforth, Chivas Brothers cask expert, said: “At The Glenlivet we strive to experiment, and working with Innis & Gunn’s wonderful casks was the opportunity to do just that, marking our first foray into finishing whisky in a beer cask.

“Whether you’re a fan looking to add this beer cask finish to your collection or are simply looking for something new to raise a toast with this International Beer Day, this is perfect for beer and whisky-lovers alike.”

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: "Our collaboration with The Glenlivet is as natural as it is exciting. We have a strong kinship with The Glenlivet and are united by a hunger to experiment and innovate, and by the ingredients at the heart of our products – grain and casks.

“For a few years now we have exchanged casks with one another, and our latest Vanishing Point 06 was matured in former The Glenlivet casks. We returned those casks to The Glenlivet for the finishing of their Distillery Reserve Collection: 9-Year-Old Beer Cask Finish Edition. It is a wonderful, unique expression and has picked up the rich fruity, malty and hoppy notes from our beer.”

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is "renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category".

The whisky is available at The Glenlivet brand home and on the distillery website and is priced at £95.

