The UK has seen sharp interest rates rises since December 2021 as the Bank of England has sought to combat soaring inflation.

Mortgage holders know only too well the impact this has on their repayments. But it also means banks and building societies are advertising the best savings rates seen for some years.

Should investors be tempted by these high savings rates, or will they fail to preserve the real spending power of their wealth and savings after it has been eroded by inflation?

Historically, cash has a good track record versus inflation. Real interest rates – the actual interest rate less inflation – normally had to exceed inflation to control it.

Cash also deserves a risk premium from lending money to financial institutions that might go bust.

Cash has not fared well versus inflation since the global financial crisis, where returns below inflation became the norm. But investors should compare current inflation with the rates available on savings accounts. For example, when headline inflation is 7.9% and the rates on savings accounts range from 4.6% to 5.3%, then these cash investments are likely to lose real value.

Bonds and equities are the other two main asset classes alongside cash. They both offer attractive long-term risk-return profiles.

Investors should remember the importance of not putting all your eggs in one basket.

Diversifying investments can help to reduce risk while potentially improving returns from across the asset classes.

Bonds are IOUs issued by companies and governments with the promise (although by no means guaranteed) of regular interest payments and the return of the money borrowed at the end of a term, although some bonds have no end date and are therefore described as ‘perpetual’.

The interest paid on bonds tends to be better than that on cash because of the extra risk involved in lending to companies that might default. But including cash in a portfolio can provide stability.

To enhance the returns in a portfolio though, it is usually necessary to hold equities, or the shares listed on stock markets. Equities are generally regarded as offering the strongest returns over the long term, although they are significantly more volatile than cash.

Equities give investors part ownerships in companies, and therefore the right to a share of the profits they generate (distributed through dividends) and any rise in their capital value.

Although some companies do fall by the wayside, historically, they have proved to be highly successful at generating returns that exceed inflation, as demonstrated by the long-term returns of stock markets. Companies can have an in-built defence against inflation if they can pass increasing costs onto consumers by raising their prices, although this will depend on the market power that they wield.

Data for the UK stock market shows that the total returns from equities outstrip inflation over the longer term.

For example, past performance is not a guide to the future, but research shows that between December 1998 and April 2023, UK equities returned over 200%, while UK inflation, as measured by the retail price index, returned less than 150%.

When investors decide the mix of investments, they should base this on their attitude to risk, their investment goals and the time horizon in which they plan to stay invested.

They should also recognise that there is a trade-off between risk and return in a free market in that the greater the risk involved in an asset, generally, the greater the potential return.

This trade-off tends to be more consistent over time and across asset types. Cash and government bonds are typically the lowest risk but both generate lower long-term returns than equities, which lie at the other end of the risk-return spectrum. In between these poles are high yield bonds, which are higher risk than most fixed income but lower risk than equities.

If investors wish to make real returns, so that the spending power of their investments keeps up with, and potentially even exceeds, inflation over the long term, then they need to include asset classes with track records of beating inflation over the longer term.

John Husselbee is head of the Liontrust multi-asset team