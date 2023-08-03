The research, which was carried out by a major property developer, suggested that six Scottish locations were among the top 10 fastest to save up for a 10% deposit on a home.

The conclusions were made by looking at the median weekly pay and the median detached house price to find out how long it would take to save up.

The list included towns ranging from the north-east of Scotland to the south-west.

Aberdeen was named the fastest city to save for a deposit in the UK (PA) (Image: PA)

Aberdeen was found to be the best city in the UK to save up for a deposit with a wait of 2.5 years found for those looking to get on the property ladder.

The city, which is often affectionately known as the Granite City, is Scotland's third largest.

The median salary in Aberdeen was £621.30 a week, with the median detached house costing around £79,720.

Aberdeen was followed up by Dundee at 4.8 years to save up for a deposit and Edinburgh at 4.9 years.

The UK's 10 best towns and cities for saving up for a house deposit

Here is the full list, which was compiled by Cala Homes:

1. Aberdeen

Median weekly salary: £621.30

Median detached house price: £79,720

Years to save: 2.5

2. Dundee

Median weekly salary: £566.00

Median detached house price: £141,260

Years to save: 4.8

3. Edinburgh

Median weekly salary: £646.50

Median detached house price: £163,920

Years to save: 4.9

4. Stirling

Median weekly salary: £618.10

Median detached house price: £161,650

Years to save: 5.0

5. Falkirk

Median weekly salary: £605.60

Median detached house price: £162,340

Years to save: 5.2

Glasgow was also named the 7th fastest city to save up for a deposit (Getty) (Image: Getty)

6. Belfast

Median weekly salary: £573.40

Median weekly salary: £155,140

Years to save: 5.2

7. Glasgow

Median weekly salary: £616.80

Median weekly salary: £183,270

Years to save: 5.7

8. Hartlepool

Median weekly salary: £591.80

Median weekly salary: £242,000

Years to save: 7.9

9. Doncaster

Median weekly salary: £571.70

Median weekly salary: £250,000

Years to save: 8.4

10. Bolsover

Median weekly salary: £539.20

Median weekly salary: £240,000

Years to save: 8.6