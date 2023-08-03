Scottish towns and cities have been named among the best in the UK to save up for a house deposit.
The research, which was carried out by a major property developer, suggested that six Scottish locations were among the top 10 fastest to save up for a 10% deposit on a home.
The conclusions were made by looking at the median weekly pay and the median detached house price to find out how long it would take to save up.
The list included towns ranging from the north-east of Scotland to the south-west.
Aberdeen named the fastest UK city to save up for a house deposit
Aberdeen was found to be the best city in the UK to save up for a deposit with a wait of 2.5 years found for those looking to get on the property ladder.
The city, which is often affectionately known as the Granite City, is Scotland's third largest.
The median salary in Aberdeen was £621.30 a week, with the median detached house costing around £79,720.
Aberdeen was followed up by Dundee at 4.8 years to save up for a deposit and Edinburgh at 4.9 years.
The UK's 10 best towns and cities for saving up for a house deposit
Here is the full list, which was compiled by Cala Homes:
1. Aberdeen
Median weekly salary: £621.30
Median detached house price: £79,720
Years to save: 2.5
2. Dundee
Median weekly salary: £566.00
Median detached house price: £141,260
Years to save: 4.8
3. Edinburgh
Median weekly salary: £646.50
Median detached house price: £163,920
Years to save: 4.9
4. Stirling
Median weekly salary: £618.10
Median detached house price: £161,650
Years to save: 5.0
5. Falkirk
Median weekly salary: £605.60
Median detached house price: £162,340
Years to save: 5.2
6. Belfast
Median weekly salary: £573.40
Median weekly salary: £155,140
Years to save: 5.2
7. Glasgow
Median weekly salary: £616.80
Median weekly salary: £183,270
Years to save: 5.7
8. Hartlepool
Median weekly salary: £591.80
Median weekly salary: £242,000
Years to save: 7.9
9. Doncaster
Median weekly salary: £571.70
Median weekly salary: £250,000
Years to save: 8.4
10. Bolsover
Median weekly salary: £539.20
Median weekly salary: £240,000
Years to save: 8.6
