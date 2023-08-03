It's that time of year again when students across Scotland prepare to receive their exam results from the SQA in the post.
Those undertaking their Nationals and Highers won't have long to wait before knowing how well they did and what their next steps are.
This can be a daunting time for young people, which is why we have decided to answer some of the most commonly asked questions.
What time do you get your SQA results?
SQA results day 2023 will be on Tuesday, August 8 with students across Scotland set to also receive their results via text or email from 8am.
How do I receive my SQA exam results via text or email?
To receive your results by text or email, students would have had to sign up for MySQA on the SQA website.
Unfortunately, this portal is now closed with students having to apply for this service from Wednesday, August 9 to receive their future results digitally.
How do I appeal my SQA results?
If you're not happy with, or think the results you have received are incorrect, you can appeal against the mark.
It may be a good idea to talk to those close to you such as your parents and teachers before making your next move.
You can appeal directly or ask your school or college to make an appeal from 9 am on August 8.
The process is free but is different from last year with alternative assessments not being considered.
This year, if you make an appeal, a senior marker will carry out a marking review of your SQA results. This is not a remark
Find out more on the SQA website.
What is a fail for Nationals and Highers in Scotland?
These are grades for both Nationals and Highers in Scotland:
Under 40% is classed as a fail.
40% to 49% is marked as a D
50% to 59% is marked as a C
60% to 69% is marked as a B
70% to 100% is marked as an A
Find out more on the SQA website or contact the SQA helpline from August 8 via 0808 100 8000.
