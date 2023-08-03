The brand is set to open a new store in the historic BHS building on Princes Street which is also a B-listed structure.

The clothing giant has now asked for permission to add its own signs featuring its logo to be placed on the shopfront of the famous building.

The former BHS building is currently being refurbished by architecture firm CDA.

As per the plans, the building would open to the public once again as a three-storey retail space.

This comes after permission was granted to alter the building with the partial demolition of 63 Rose Street and the relocation of an existing police box also being approved in 2017.

An adjoining building on Rose Street was demolished to make room for two restaurants and retail units.

What is Uniplo as it looks to open first Scottish store?

Uniqlo is a Japanese clothing company that was founded in 1984. The brand specialises in casual wear and is wholly owned by Fast Retailing Co.

The store exists in numerous countries around the globe such as the UK, Australia, the United States and in China, India and Russia.

There are currently 17 stores in the UK with 11 of these being in London.

Other British locations include Manchester, Coventry and Leicester.