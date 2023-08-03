The inaugural SeaFest Peterhead event will take place on Saturday, September 9 with visitors of all ages invited to join in the culinary celebrations at the quayside.

A bustling seafood market will offer the chance to sample or purchase a range of produce at Europe’s largest white fishing port in between a programme of live events including musical performances and children’s activities.

Interactive cooking demonstrations from both established chefs and local hospitality students will take place throughout the day, with plenty of tips and tricks for cooking seafood at home to be shared.

Educational exhibits have also been curated for the free-to-attend event, paying tribute to the area’s rich heritage and links to the fishing industry while looking forward to the future with experts providing talks on responsible seafood consumption.

SeaFest Peterhead will be delivered by businesses and groups within the Peterhead community and beyond with organisers already hailing it as a welcome addition to the town's social calendar.

Pictured: Jimmy Buchan, managing director of Amity Fish Company and chairman of SeaFest Peterhead (Image: Seafish)

Jimmy Buchan, managing director of local firm Amity Fish Company and chairman of the SeaFest Peterhead steering group said: “Our seafood is renowned worldwide and having SeaFest Peterhead on the quayside of Peterhead Harbour is an opportunity to showcase what we do from sea to plate.

“SeaFest will put a spotlight on every element of the sector from the fishermen fishing to processing, supply chain and hospitality.

"It will highlight the skills and passion that have made Peterhead famous for its fish.”

“The longer-term view is that SeaFest will become an annual event that showcases our longstanding heritage while inspiring the children of today to get involved in the industry and understand the future of this sustainable food chain.”

SeaFest will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, September 9 at Peterhead Harbour.

Any local business or community group with links to the fishing community is invited to contact jenna@amityfish.co.uk to get involved with this year’s festival.