But with consumer interest remaining largely muted, the vision has been labeled too futuristic and inaccessible.

Apple entering the race, however, is making the metaverse appear suddenly within grasp. Not only is the developer building on top of its long heritage of delivering groundbreaking consumer tech, it is also laying out a clearer vision for the future of virtual worlds, something that has been noticeably absent so far.

By overlaying digital imagery onto the real world, the Vision Pro headset will enable everyday virtual experiences that feel natural and accessible rather than filling cartoonish virtual worlds with awkward-looking legless avatars as we’ve seen from many other virtual platforms.

More specifically, Apple is looking to anchor metaverse experiences on an ecosystem that many of us are already familiar with, whether that’s messaging, working online, interacting with friends and loved ones on social media, listening to music or having a meditation session.

Based on apps that we know, it’s easier to introduce a new virtual reality dimension to unlock improved social, collaborative and creative experiences that seamlessly blend our physical and digital lives.

Bringing the technology into the here and now could be a turning point, putting the metaverse at the forefront of consumer’s mind - and if there’s any company that can finally bring the metaverse to the masses, it’s Apple.

One platform poised to seize opportunities from Apple’s upcoming headset is Sensorium Galaxy, an entertainment-focused metaverse by the Swiss developer Sensorium.

Across several virtual worlds, Sensorium Galaxy lets users live alternate lives, explore untapped aspirations, and create content like virtual shows, music events, video content, and engage with A-driven virtual beings and influencers.

Sensorium Galaxy aims to become the go-to hub for creators, starting with a strong emphasis on dance and music.

Among the many innovative features available are access to virtual stages, the generation of original tracks based on over 60 different music genres and creation of avatars that can take on different roles, including being a DJ, model, recording artist or backup dancer.

But human entities are far from being the only source of creative spark. Thanks to a unique tech stack, Sensorium has been able to equip its avatars with unprecedented conversational AI skills as well as generative personality traits, allowing these digital beings to be a very compelling metaverse presence of collaboration and co-creation.

This is not a theoretical vision of the metaverse that users will have to wait to witness - Sensorium’s AI-driven artists are already performing their futuristic sets in the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse as part of 24/7 streams that fans can watch across a number of different devices.

In addition to being among the first to showcase this type of emerging AI talent, the company is equally putting its human creators front and center by allowing users to monetize and distribute their original content, including allowing creators to maintain full ownership over their virtual assets and intellectual property that can be traded as NFTs both inside and outside of its platform.

And if you think you’ve seen it all, the company is bringing the AI magic touch to historical figures, too. After releasing an AI-powered avatar of Salvador Dali, Sensorium Galaxy recently debuted an avatar of Mona Lisa, putting a modern and intriguing digital spin on timeless icons.

The expectation is that the platform will not only foster never-before-seen talent and AI-based social connections, but create new roles in the virtual entertainment industry, from AI talent managers and virtual influencer experts to metaverse experience producers and 3D environment designers.

With Apple bringing metaverse-ready hardware to the mainstream, the full-fledged vision of metaverses like Sensorium is quickly coming into focus - and becoming ever more reality.