As Scotland’s oldest film festival prepares for its 76th edition in the capital, Glasgow will welcome the country’s youngest next week when the inaugural Scottish International Short Film Festival (billed as SIFF) launches at the city’s CCA venue.
Dedicated to shorts, animations, documentaries, experimental film and video art, SIFF runs between August 10 and 12 and is the brainchild of Paisley-born River City and Shameless actress Kari Corbett.
“We have created SIFF, first and foremost, to showcase exceptional, international short film,” Ms Corbett said. “However, we are also highly committed to addressing the imbalance of under-represented groups of film makers and story tellers.
A filmmaker herself, Ms Corbett’s work has screened at the Chicago Underground Film Festival and the Glasgow Short Film Festival.
“Strangely, the experience as a film maker left me wanting to organise film festivals that would provide a platform for marginalised filmmakers and stories that may normally be under-represented or just invisible in film festivals. To me this is a form of activism – providing a creative platform for untold stories.”
The inaugural SIFF programme contains films from 11 countries shot in 10 languages and presented in four separate strands titled Furious And Flawed And Funny, Oh Wonderful World, Mother Love and Our Bodies/Our Worlds.
Among the highlights are Scottish shorts Consumed, directed by Karen Lamond and starring Shauna Macdonald and Emun Elliott, From Florist To Florilegium, about florist-turned-textile artist Liz Gaffney, and Seaweed, a documentary in English and Gaelic voiced by harvesters, environmentalists, archaeologists and seaweed farmers. It looks at the history and culture of seaweed, from its place in our folklore to its increasing prevalence in our diet.
Also featured is the short film Kafia by Raz Salih, younger sister of Scottish politician and human rights activist Roza Salih, who famously co-founded the campaigning Glasgow Girls group at Drumchapel High School in 2005. From further afield comes American short Safe, set in an Atlantic City casino and starring Yellowstone’s Will Paton.
“Inclusivity, equality, diversity and social responsibility are at core of what we stand for,” Ms Corbett added. “SIFF aims to provide a platform to marginalised groups who are all too often overlooked and under celebrated. So regardless of gender, sexuality, race, class, religion, disability and age, we will endeavour to share everyone’s stories.”
