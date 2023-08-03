A busy route from Glasgow to Kilmarnock which has been closed for over a month will re-open on Friday after a £63.3m upgrade.
Since Saturday, June 24 there have been no services on the line, which as well as Barrhead serves several southside stations, Dunlop, Stewarton, Kilmaurs and Kilmarnock.
With Network Rail carrying out engineering work to electrify the line, a replacement bus service was in place with no train services between Pollokshaws West and Kilmarnock for six weeks.
The work has now been completed on schedule and the line will re-open on Friday.
Over 70,000 hours were worked during the six-week closure and activity included installing 14,400 metres of overhead power cables and renewing 130 metres of track.
Bridge parapets were raised in height at Kennishead and Priesthill & Darnley stations to make them safe and compliant for an electrified railway.
A significant amount of work also took place at Barrhead station, with platform 3 extended to accommodate longer four-carriage electric trains. This involved moving the current buffers and rebuilding the access paths.
The old lattice footbridge at Nitshill station, too low to fit the overhead cables underneath, was replaced with a new ramp to platform 2 for services to Barrhead and Kilmarnock. It can now be accessed through a reopened underpass off Nitshill Road.
Paul Reilly, Network Rail Senior Programme Manager, said: “I would like to thank passengers, residents and businesses for their patience and understanding over the last six-weeks, as we delivered these vital engineering works.
“Electrification of the Glasgow - Barrhead line will transform travel by providing greener and quieter trains for our passengers.
“The work also represents another considerable achievement as part of our wider plans to deliver net zero across Scotland’s Railway and we’re looking forward to electric trains operating on the route.”
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It’s great to see that work to prepare the Barrhead line for electrification has been completed successfully and the route reopen for passenger service.
“We know how inconvenient it can be when extensive work like this is carried out, so we’re thrilled to be able to welcome customers back to the railway.
“I’d also like to thank everyone for their patience while this important upgrade was delivered.
“It’s an exciting project for Scotland’s Railway, with more of the network being electrified on our journey to net zero.”
