1. HoneyComb

Founded in 2014 by two engineers who were frustrated with the lack of observability tools available at the time, Honeycomb is a full-stack observability platform that helps software engineering teams understand and debug production software. It is a platform designed for high-cardinality data and collaborative problem-solving.

Honeycomb is used by several leading companies globally, including Airbnb, Stripe, and Reddit. It has been praised for its ease of use, powerful features, and affordable pricing. Honeycomb was named a "Top 100 Startup" by Forbes, and in 2022, it was named a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave for Full-Stack Observability Platforms. Honeycomb has raised over $100 million in funding from investors such as Accel, New Enterprise Associates, and Storm Ventures.

Honeycomb is committed to helping software engineering teams be more productive and successful. It is a fast-growing company with a bright future and undoubtedly one of the must-know brands of 2023.

2. NorthHouse

London-based NorthHouse is a multi-award-winning creative studio founded by Tom Bairstow with a focus on video, projection, and digital design for live shows, events, and installations. The talented team of designers, directors, artists, and producers create slick designs and technology with narratives for the live, virtual, and digital worlds.

NorthHouse has collaborated with many of the greatest names and brands of our time. These include numerous Coldplay concerts, Ferrari events, the NFL’s Super Bowl, the first live production of Disney’s Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl, and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace in 2022.

In 2023 alone, NorthHouse lit up Windsor Castle for the coronation concert of King Charles III, designed the visuals for Eurovision in Liverpool, and was nominated for 2 BAFTAs, winning one alongside the BBC.

Tom Bairstow’s fast-growing NorthHouse is undoubtedly a brand to look out for in 2023 and beyond.

3. Lotto Pool

PoolLotto Finance has revolutionized the crypto-lottery industry with its unique approach to providing investment assets to users. Unlike other lottery sites, PoolLotto Finance offers a new token-based smart contract called PoolLotto Technology (PLT) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for fast, secure, and reliable transactions.

The main goal of PLT is to distribute tokens among holders as per their ticket investments, leading to an increasing number of participants and a credible long-term relationship with the system.

Moreover, PLT powers Metalottery.win, a well-known crypto-lottery site, where PLT holders can use their tokens to participate in lotteries and test their luck for huge prize money.

PLT's current market cap is $54,008,231, indicating its sustainable growth potential. It provides users with multiple use cases, including fully secure payments, lotteries, NFT collection, DAO administration, and more. The PoolLotto team is committed to constant advancement and user satisfaction, making PLT one of the most resilient cryptocurrencies in its segment.

4. Coinweb

Coinweb.com is a leading one-stop platform for navigating the complex world of cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0. As a crypto comparison website, it provides users with comprehensive educational resources, including data-driven reviews, in-depth guides, and articles on the latest trends, catering to users of all experience levels.

Coinweb's step-by-step guides simplify learning, while their data-driven reviews ensure informed decision-making. Moreover, their up-to-date reports deliver insights into the evolving crypto ecosystem, including new developments, regulations, and innovations. To enhance user experience, Coinweb also offers advanced tools for comparing coins, tracking market movements, and accessing real-time data.

Coinweb is an invaluable resource for beginners and experienced traders that's making the world of cryptocurrencies accessible and manageable for everyone.

5. Leverate

Leverate is a leading blockchain technology and services provider known for its expertise in brokerage management. With a global presence and over 150 employees, Leverate has grown from its humble beginnings in 2008 to become a force to be reckoned with in the Fintech market.

Leverate offers a state-of-the-art mobile trading platform for Android and iOS devices, providing a high-caliber trading experience with real-time market data and advanced charting tools. Their platform boasts ultra-low latency and fast execution speeds, catering to the growing number of traders using mobile devices.

In addition, Leverate pioneers social trading through its Sirix platform, facilitating the sharing of trading strategies and order data among brokers and clients. Leverate's platform integrates advanced marketing automation tailored to traders' conversion cycles and offers seamless integration across existing platforms.

With a commitment to constant innovation, Leverate strives to redefine the digital trading landscape by delivering unique solutions that enrich brokers' client services and improve trading efficiencies.

6. Wild Acron

Wild Acorn is a children's sleepwear brand that is taking the market by storm. Founded in 2023 by Sarah Bowmar, Wild Acorn is dedicated to providing the best night's sleep for our little ones.

What sets this brand apart is its innovative use of bamboo fabric, known for its softness, hypoallergenic properties, and moisture-wicking capabilities. This ensures that children remain cool, dry, and comfortable, promoting a night of restful sleep.

Wild Acorn offers a range of products, including footies, two-piece pajamas, fold-over mittens, bundlers, and tie gowns. Each item features hand-painted watercolor patterns that not only add a touch of style but also withstand multiple washes without losing their vibrant appeal.

Parents have quickly become loyal fans of Wild Acorn thanks to its affordability, quality, and trendy designs.

With its innovation and dedication to ensuring a peaceful sleep for the little ones, Wild Acorn is the go-to brand for comfortable and stylish children's sleepwear in 2023.

7. Refermate

Refermate is an innovative online platform revolutionizing the way shoppers save money and earn cash online. It empowers shoppers to harness the power of word-of-mouth marketing to earn referral commissions through social media.

Refermate enables users to generate commissions by sharing links, thereby encouraging them to spread the word about their favorite brands. Users simply need to select a link from one of their preferred stores and share it with their family and friends. If any member of their social circle makes a purchase using the shared link, the user receives a commission as a reward.

With Refermate, users have the opportunity to transform their passion into a source of income. By promoting products they genuinely love, users not only contribute to the success of their favorite stores but also earn referral commissions. Thus, Refermate combines the worlds of online shopping and social media to create a win-win scenario for everyone.

8. The Paragon Universe

The Paragon Universe is one of the most exciting brands of 2023, founded by serial entrepreneur Dwight Thanos Smith to address congestion and climate-related issues for current and emerging transportation.

The Paragon Universe develops technology that boosts the strength of new and existing roadways and bridges, along with upgraded features to melt ice on demand. It is also developing technology to upgrade smart road surfaces to wirelessly charge electric vehicles.

The Paragon Universe currently sells electric vehicles and is incorporating smart road technology into its future vehicles and VTOL aircraft to increase range performance, melt exterior ice on surfaces, and strengthen tires for its 2025 EV model at under $30,000.

The Paragon Universe, which has been operating in stealth for the last five years, looks set to make 2023 its breakthrough year. Its 9-passenger piloted VTOL aircraft promises to be the most significant advanced innovation within aviation.

9. Space Aye

Space Aye Group, located in Scotland’s “Satellite City” of Glasgow, has created a unique, award-winning SpaceTech strategy underpinned by a US Patent and Pending Patents globally.

Several people have described it as “Google Earth LIVE!” However, this is not SciFi. Space Aye’s apps are available on the App Store - Spelfie (Space Selfie) and their latest app, Space 2 Site, which launched in June. The latter app helps the oil, gas, and construction sectors monitor their sites and assets and engage with local contractors globally.

As earth observation satellite numbers grow, the frequency of images will increase, and the cost will decrease. The societal and commercial opportunities are endless.

In December 2021, Space Aye’s founder Chris Newlands was named in 4th position in the world’s top 10 space entrepreneurs list, beaten only by Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.

10. CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a leading brand in cloud computing that harnesses the power of GPUs to deliver high-performance and cost-effective solutions for various industries. It has become the preferred platform for millions of users, whether they need to render 3D graphics, train machine learning models, stream live video, or run simulations.

CoreWeave’s mission is to democratize access to GPU computing and enable anyone to unleash their creativity and innovation. With over 50,000 GPUs across 13 data centers in the US, CoreWeave offers unparalleled scalability and reliability for your projects. CoreWeave also cares about the environment and uses 100% renewable energy to power its infrastructure.

CoreWeave was awarded the NVIDIA Elite Cloud Solutions Provider for Compute and Visualization in 2022. It was also featured in Forbes as one of the “Top 100 Cloud Computing Companies to Watch in 2022.” CoreWeave is a rapidly growing company with a bright future that is sure to continue to be a leader in the cloud computing industry in the foreseeable future.