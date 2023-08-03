The venue, which is located within walking distance of Edinburgh Castle, is currently leased to a local multiple unit operator, who runs three establishments in the capital.

Its website notes that the restaurant is based on the site of the oldest inn on the Royal Mile, dating from 1742, and specialises in the "best of British seafood and shellfish sourced from boutique suppliers across the country".

Property firm Graham + Sibbald, which handled the sale through its hotel and leisure division, described the White Horse as a “high-quality” seafood restaurant and bar which offers small plates and sharing platters in a “modern and well-presented unit”.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with the agent, said: “We were instructed to openly market this investment for our clients and we received great interest from several parties.

"This was a seldom available opportunity on one of the busiest streets in the UK. Our clients accepted an offer from a client of James Murray of Fidra Property and we entered into legals at that point. We are pleased to say the deal was completed to the satisfaction of both parties.”