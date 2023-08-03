The first part of Chayefsky’s quip may still stand, but the second is looking more dubious by the year: according to new figures from Ofcom, the UK’s media watchdog, television is increasingly becoming something we can live without – and do.

Ofcom’s sixth annual Media Nations report was published today and shows the number of viewers tuning in to watch broadcast television each week has seen the sharpest fall since records began. Terrestrial TV is, quite literally, a turn-off for an increasing section of the public.

The report finds that overall the proportion of people watching traditional TV is down, from 83% in 2021 to 79% last year. So is the amount of television those people watch, fallen from an average of two hours 59 minutes in 2021 to two hours 38 minutes over the same period.

The number of programmes which attract mass audiences has also dropped away, which poses a major headache for both advertisers and commissioners. Over the past eight years, for instance, the number of shows with over four million viewers has more than halved. That reflects the downturn in viewers tuning in to watch early and late evening TV news bulletins as well as the steady decline in viewers for the three most popular soaps, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Among the terrestrial broadcasters’ heavy hitters, this year’s Love Island finale was watched by 1.5 million viewers versus the 3.4 million who tuned in for the 2022 final. The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing was no different, dropping from 11 million viewers for its 2021 final to 9.7 million last year.

“Today’s viewers and listeners have an all-you-can-eat buffet of broadcasting and online content to choose from, and there’s more competition for our attention than ever,” said Ofcom’s group director of strategy and research Yih-Choung Teh, commenting on this changing picture of viewer consumption.

“Our traditional broadcasters are seeing steep declines in viewing to their scheduled, live programmes – including among typically loyal older audiences – and soaps and news programmes don’t have the mass audience pulling power they once had.”

Of course there’s television and there’s television, and what is one network’s loss can be another’s gain. Although some of the downturn in viewership for public service broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 is certainly due to the appeal of gaming and other online activities, it can also be accounted for by the proliferation of well-funded and content-rich streaming services such as Netflix.

A scene from Netflix's Queen Charlotte - A Bridgerton Story (Image: Netflix)

Last month the California-based service which gave us Stranger Things and Squid Game revealed its largest spring subscriber increase since the massive surge it saw in the early months of the global pandemic. Between April and June, Netflix added 5.9 million subscribers, over twice the amount industry-watchers had anticipated, which means it goes into the third quarter with 238.4 million subscribers worldwide. That’s more than the population of Brazil. Analysts have put the increase down to the company’s crackdown on password sharing and the roll-out of a new, cheaper service.

Netflix remains the third most watched network in the UK after the BBC and ITV. But how long before it overtakes one or both? In Scotland, it already has, at least in one respect: while the BBC iPlayer is still the most used streaming service UK-wide, in Scotland the honour goes to Netflix. We also watch more content on video-sharing platforms than any other home nation.

Worryingly for the UK’s public service broadcasters there is also a demographic shift at play. Young people have been lured away from television by online platforms such as YouTube and TikTok for some years now – there has been a whopping 73% drop in the average daily television viewing of children and teens since 2012 – but the Ofcom research suggests there is now also a significant decline in viewing among the core older audiences aged 64 and over.

Not coincidentally that same group is also becoming more likely to take up streaming services, with uptake of Disney + rising from 7% in 2022 to 12% this year among the elderly, and take-up of Amazon Prime and Netflix holding steady.

There is still some good news for public service broadcasters. Use of the BBC’s iPlayer service is up, and the state broadcaster is still the go-to place for communal events or special one-offs which have national or international resonance. For instance 16 million people watched the England versus France FIFA World Cup quarter final (it was the most viewed programme in Scotland in 2022) and 11.2 million watched the England women’s football team beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final. Meanwhile 13.2 million tuned in for the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth, and Sir Elton John’s headline set at June’s Glastonbury music festival was enjoyed by 7.6 million people.

“While long-term trends show traditional viewing and listening forms are declining over time, we are seeing record growth for our digital services,” said a BBC spokesperson, pointing to an 11% rise in iPlayer streams and a 50% rise in use of the BBC Sounds service. “So while the way audiences are consuming content is changing the BBC is leading the response to this, making us well placed for the future.”

A future, though, which no-one can easily predict.