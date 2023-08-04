Oil and gas heavyweight Spirit Energy has noted that its decommissioning activity will reach record levels this year as fields in areas such as the North Sea reach the end of their economic lives.
Spirit, which is majority-owned by giant utility Centrica, said it is experiencing its busiest year-to-date in decommissioning with offshore campaigns across the North Sea and in Morecambe Bay.
The campaign looks likely to generate valuable business for the supply chain firms working offshore and in ports in Scotland and northern England.
It highlights the scale of the operations that must be completed to decommission the huge numbers of production facilities and associated pipelines that have been installed off the UK by oil and gas firms.
Spirit noted it recently completed the final phase of the campaign to remove the DP3 and DP4 installations in the Morecambe Bay development in the East Irish Sea. This involved contractor Allseas using the largest construction vessel in the world to lift installations weighing 9,000 tonnes in total onto a barge to be transferred to Methil in Fife for recycling.
Spirit is working on a campaign to plug and abandon 14 wells on fields off North East Scotland. These include Chestnut, which has been in production for 15 years.
Centrica, which owns Scottish Gas, acquired the fields concerned when it bought Aberdeen-based Venture Production for £1.3 billion in 2009.
Spirit expects to remove a range of production assets including subsea infrastructure from the gas-prone Southern North Sea this year. The assets will be recycled by Thompsons of Prudhoe in the Port of Blyth in Northumberland.
In 2022 industry body Offshore Energies UK said £20 billion would be spent on decommissioning North Sea assets in the 10 following years.
Centrica put its 69 per cent stake in Spirit up for sale in 2019. It found buyers for Spirit’s Norwegian operations but retained the remaining assets after interest in UK North Sea opportunities fell during the last downturn in the sector. Oil and gas prices surged amid the recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
German utility Stadtwerke München owns 31% of Spirit.
