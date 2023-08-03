A ‘true Glasgow institution’ has paid tribute to its head chef after announcing the news of his retirement this week.
In a statement on social media yesterday, Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery described Stephen Johnson as 'the beating heart of their kitchen' having first joined the team in 1989.
While Stephen moved on from the city ten years later to work across London, Iceland and the US, he returned to the Argyle Street restaurant in 2010 and settled firmly into the role of head chef.
He has now reportedly decided to hang up his apron as colleagues expressed their gratitude for his ‘massive contribution throughout the years'.
The statement from the Buttery read: “It is a sad day at The Buttery headquarters as we bid farewell and a happy retirement to our head chef, Stephen Johnson (aka Chef).
“It is a credit to Stephen that he has built such a strong team around him and ensured that The Buttery, as we advance, has a chef brigade that will carry on his legacy (with a familiar face stepping into the role).
“[We] hope he enjoys a fantastic retirement, spending time with his wife Julie and his children Gillian and Blair.”
The Buttery dates back to 1870 and incorporates the Shandon Belles, a former pub that's now a basement dining room used for private dining and events.
The Two Fat Ladies group took over the space in 2007, refurbishing its interiors and ushering in a new era for the restaurant which has for generations been a cornerstone of Glasgow's food and drink scene.
Many of the city’s finest culinary talents are known to have started their own career journeys at The Buttery with the team yesterday praising a strong sense of ‘determination and professionalism’ which Stephen passed on to countless others.
The statement continued: “Stephen’s ethos has always been to invest in training the team from the ‘ground up’, offering positions to those with no experience and allowing them to carve out a career in hospitality.
“From everyone here at The Buttery, happy retirement, Chef.”
