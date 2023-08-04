Cornerstone Business Agents has brought the Wheatsheaf Inn, Symington, to market, which dates from the 1700s and has “some of Ayrshire’s finest golf courses on the doorstep”.

The agent said: “The business has been in our client’s family hands for over 30 years during which time our clients and their predecessors have built up a superb reputation in the local area and beyond.

“The business is very much food led with approximately 75% of sales reflecting this."

The agent also said: “Although the business performs very well there is still room for further growth for new enthusiastic owners.

“Our clients offer an all-encompassing menu from a light bites menu available Monday to Sunday 12pm to 4pm as well as a main menu, breakfast menu and a selection of daily specials.

“The business is run by our clients with the assistance of eight full-time and three part-time members of staff.”

The business also has a beer garden to accommodate outside dining for around 40 covers.

The beer garden is popular during the summer months (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

Cornerstone also said: “The property is a large single storey eighteenth century traditional village inn of stone wall construction lying under a pitched and slate roof.

“Our clients have invested heavily into the interior offering a quality pub opportunity in walk-in condition.”

It has a public bar with lounge area which can accommodate approximately 40 covers and a restaurant area to the rear, accommodating 30 covers.

It has a second bar and restaurant area located near to the beer garden entrance which can accommodate approximately 30-40 covers, which is “used for a wide variety of uses including dining, functions and meetings".

The Wheatsheaf Inn said on its website: "We use the best Scottish produce delivered to your table with care and imagination. We have some of Ayrshire's finest golf courses, for example, Royal Troon and Dundonald on our doorstep. Ayr Racecourse is just 10 minutes away."

A premium of £60,000 is sought for the leasehold interest in the premises.