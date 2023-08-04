Police are appealing for information following a deliberate fire at a block of flats in Hamilton.
The incident took place on Ann Street around 1.20am on Saturday.
Emergency services attended and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire safely.
A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of any injuries.
READ MORE: Police appeal after cyclist found dead by roadside in Aberdeenshire
Detective Constable Ashley Hind of Lanarkshire CID said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire, however, it has caused extensive damage to the property.
“We are treating the fire as deliberate and are asking anyone with any information to come forward and speak to officers.
“Although this took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to get in contact with police.
“I would also appeal to anyone who has possible dashcam or CCTV footage that may be able to assist us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0289 of 29 July.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here