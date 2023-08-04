The incident took place on Ann Street around 1.20am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire safely.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of any injuries.

Detective Constable Ashley Hind of Lanarkshire CID said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire, however, it has caused extensive damage to the property.

“We are treating the fire as deliberate and are asking anyone with any information to come forward and speak to officers.

“Although this took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to get in contact with police.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has possible dashcam or CCTV footage that may be able to assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0289 of 29 July.