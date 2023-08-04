The programme offers practical management training delivered by world-class business schools across the UK.

Aimed at leaders and senior decision-makers, Help To Grow aims to boost performance, resilience and long-term growth – offering an opportunity to build capabilities in leadership, innovation, digital adoption, employee engagement, marketing, responsible business and financial management.

By the end of the course, participants have developed a business growth plan, created connections, and widened their networks.

Here, Suzanne Mackrell, Associate Director, Keppie explains why she took part in the programme.

What led you to apply?

I was delighted to be offered a place on the Help to Grow: Management programme, having been nominated and encouraged by the Keppie Board of Directors to apply.

We are an internationally successful architectural design company; the largest, and oldest architectural practice in Scotland. Keppie will celebrate a milestone 170th anniversary next year.

Ensuring the continued long-term success of the business for future generations is a priority for my colleagues and I.

The transition from architectural graduate to business leader can be a steep learning curve. There is a perception that architects are not the most business-minded people. Our practice doesn’t conform to that stereotype. We balance design creativity and financial pragmatism. Nonetheless, there remains a skills gap in architectural education when it comes to business acumen.

What did you hope you would gain?

I was interested in gaining a deeper understanding of business strategy and the academic principles behind leadership and sustainable growth, and learning how to apply and refine these within our practice.

What impact has this programme had on you, both personally and professionally?

I found the course stimulating and am hugely grateful to Keppie for supporting me on my Help to Grow journey. I am confident it will help me to continue to develop in confidence, both personally and professionally, as a result.

What was the impact on your organisation?

The programme taught me the importance of making time to spend working on the business and not simply working in it. Too often we can be ‘too busy being busy’ to pause, take stock and reflect.

On graduation day I made a pledge to continue to set aside a weekly slot to dedicate specifically to business strategy and I am pleased to say I have continued to do this.

As a business of 100+ employees, Keppie was also given the option of sending an additional senior decision maker on the programme.

As a result, my colleague Neil Whatley (Associate Director, Keppie) also joined a later cohort. Neil and I now meet regularly to feedback lessons learned from the programme and review key business tools, such as our combined Growth Action Plan.

In a business of our size, it can take more than one person to implement meaningful change – this ongoing collaboration has therefore been invaluable.

What was the best part of the course?

The best part for me personally was the people I met on the programme. The opportunity for peer-to-peer learning from a wide variety of personalities across all types of business was both refreshing and fascinating. I particularly enjoyed the Case Study workshop sessions at the conclusion of each module.

What challenges did you experience?

Given the wide variety and scale of the businesses represented on the programme, I did have some reservations initially regarding the potential relevance of some teachings in relation to the architectural service industry.

However, approaching the course with an open mindset, I soon realised that the overarching strategies apply no matter what line of business you are in, be it selling a product or service, business to business, or business to consumer.

Who would you recommend the course to?

I would highly recommend the programme to aspiring SME business leaders across all walks of life.

From small start-ups to more established businesses like Keppie, there really is something for everyone and the relevant learnings will apply across all business sectors.

The course was expertly delivered by the team at Strathclyde Business School and special mention must go to John Anderson, Rebecca Richardson and David Rush for successfully guiding me through the programme.

Help to Grow is delivered over 12 half day sessions at Strathclyde Business School.

Worth £7,500, this programme is 90% funded by UK Government. Meaning the cost to each participant is just £750.

This is open to any senior business leader or founder, whose company meets the criteria of having five or more employees and has been established for more than one year.

Once graduated, every participant gets continued growth support from the Business School's suite of leadership, growth and development programmes, as well as access to Strathclyde Inspire; the University's institution wide entrepreneurship programme.

The next intake at Strathclyde Business School begins in August 2023, with cohorts planned throughout the year.

Email sbs-helptogrow@strath.ac.uk to register