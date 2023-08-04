The move would see the demolition of the former Evans Halshaw car showroom and construction of the supermarket on Almond Road in the Craigshall area of Livingston.

It would become the second Lidl store in the West Lothian town.

Planning documents submitted to West Lothian Council note that the new store site “has been been specifically chosen given the lack of food retail choice in the east of Livingston and East Calder and the growing population in this part of the town”.

The proposed Lidl store will have net sales area of 1,903 sqm net with 86 parking spaces including six dedicated accessible bays and nine parent and child bays.

The store will also feature two electric vehicle charging spaces and solar panels on the roof which will provide up to 25% of the store’s electricity supply.

If the planning bid is successful, the supermarket is expected to create 40 new jobs for the local area.