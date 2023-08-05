But that was the prospect facing police when 38 year old office worker Suzanne Pilley disappeared on May 4, 2010.

Suzanne had been reported missing by her parents Robert and Sylvia after she failed to turn up for work that day.

Her last contact with the world was two routine texts sent to them that morning.

Initially police treated Suzanne as a missing person but as they learned more about her personal life, and the bizarre behaviour of a former lover, they began to fear the worse.

Their first task however was to check all available CCTV in an attempt to pin down her last movements.

They sifted through hundreds of hours of footage plotting her final journey that day to her Edinburgh city-centre workplace.

They could see Suzanne with a shoulder bag and bottle of mineral water, as she boarded the No 2 bus near her home in Whitson Road in the capital's Stenhouse area, at 8.20am.

She then disembarked at Dalry Road around 8.32am and changed to a No 4.

At 8.48am, security cameras showed her leaving the bus at Jenners department store, in Princes Street, then popping into the Sainsbury's on St Andrew Square.

Other cameras caught her passing across George Street and walking up North St David Street, before disappearing round the corner into Thistle Street at 8.55am.

There she entered the premises of her employers Infrastructure Managers Ltd.

But there was no sign of Suzanne after that.

The street CCTV showed her arriving - but not leaving.

An early "person of interest" was David Gilroy a married work colleague and former Royal Navy engineer, with whom Suzanne had been having a stormy relationship.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gary Flannigan at The Rest and Be Thankful (Herald - Jim Galloway)

But she had ended the affair and he had gone back to his wife Andrea at the family home in nearby Silverknowes. But it appeared that Gilroy had refused to accept it was over.

In the previous few weeks he had sent Suzanne more than 400 texts - including 64 in one day - but they suddenly stopped after she went missing.

The day following her disappearance Gilroy made an unplanned trip to a school in Lochgilphead, Argyllshire where his firm had a maintenace contract.

It was a route Gilroy knew well, as his company managed five school campuses in the area for Argyll and Bute Council. He had taken Suzanne there, too, for days out.

It was during the return journey that he received a call from detectives investigating her disappearance.

He arrived back in Edinburgh that night and admitted the affair with Suzanne to the police.

He said his wife knew about it and insisted that the relationship was over.

One officer Sergeant Paul Grainger however spotted scratches on Gilroy's hand and when he came in to have them photographed the next day, he had covered the cuts with make-up.

From that moment, he was a prime suspect in his colleague's murder.

Pathologist Dr Nat Cary later told the jury at Gilroy's murder trial that victims of stranglers often leave marks on their killers.

Forensic examination of Gilroy's silver Vauxhall Vextra found the suspension, sump, springs and wheels had been badly damaged by travelling over rough ground. Vegetation and foliage trapped underneath in the wheel arches suggested that he had visited a forest.

Experienced police traffic investigators had never seen anything like it before and Gilroy was unable to offer any explanation.

David Gilroy, arrives with his wife Andrea, at Edinburgh's High Court (David Cheskin PA)

Detectives established that Gilroy had begun a relationship with Suzanne in the spring of 2009.

He had even moved into her £90,000 top floor former council flat in Stenhouse, just a few streets away from her parents' home.

During the police investigation a picture of a domineering and arrogant personality emerged.

There were claims Gilroy had hacked into Suzanne's email and internet dating records, thrown her belongings out of a kitchen window and hid her mobile phone.

In the absence of any witnesses or forensic evidence police relied on new technology - mobile phone masts and CCTV cameras - to pin down the final movements of their suspect.

Significantly Gilroy was caught on CCTV at the Green Welly Stop Shop and filling station at Tyndrum, Argyllshire, at 1.23pm.

He passed a second camera on Inveraray Main Street at 3.51pm, which meant a journey that should have taken him 35 minutes lasted almost two-and-a-half hours.

After stopping to collect a bundle of rubbish sacks from a cleaner at the school at Lochgilphead, he headed home, again taking almost two hours longer than necessary.

He is believed to have buried Suzanne that afternoon in the 400 square mile wilderness of the Argyll Forest, straetching from Tyndrum to Inveraray.

Gilroy was charged with her murder in June, 2010 and stood trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in February, 2012

The jury were told that Gilroy had met Suzanne as she came into work and lured to the offices' basement garage. A furious row ensued, during which he killed her.

He hid her body in an alcove and returned home to collect his Vauxhall Astra car, buying air fresheners on the way.

Gilroy was then said to have driven home with Suzanne in his car before attending a school play and going for dinner with his family.

Police search near Loch Long (Danny Lawson PA)

The jury were shown grainy CCTV images, captured inside a city centre restaurant on the night Suzanne disappeared.

Gilroy can be seen sitting at one of the tables with his wife and two teenage children, appearing to happily enjoy a family night out.

It seemed like a strategy designed throw the police off his trail, should they decide to link him with Suzanne's disappearance.

That night, Suzanne's body is believed to have been left in the boot of his silver Vauxhall Vectra on the driveway of the family home.

The following day he drove to Lochgilphead, taking the several hours longer than normal on the journey.

The prosecution alleged that Gilroy had used that extra time to find a place to dump Suzanne's body.

That was also explained by the damage to the car and vegetation and foliage trapped on the underside.

The jury was further told that Springer Spaniels trained to smell for blood and human remains searched the offices where Gilroy and Suzanne worked.

They identified three areas of interest; one in the basement, and two in the boot of Gilroy's Vauxhall Vectra.

His last telephone contact with Suzanne was on May 3 - the day before she went missing - when he left 15 text messages and one voicemail. But nothing after that.

Gilroy was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh in April 2012 by a majority verdict after almost three days of deliberation by the jury.

He was given a life sentence and and ordered to serve 18 years before he could be considered for parole.

Trial judge Lord Bracadale told him:"It seems you are the only person who knows where her body is.

I hope a day will come when you will feel able to disclose that information and that might bring some comfort to her bereft family.'"

Eleven years on, Gilroy, now 60, shows little sign of agreeing to this request and continues to protest his innocence.

In December 2012, an appeal against his conviction was rejected by the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

Whitsun Road satellite view (Google)

A subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court in London, was also thrown out.

In 2017, The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission, rejected an application by Gilroy.

Recently his father, Benny, and stepmother Linda Gilroy, a former Labour MP, have demanded a fresh review of the case.

Sylvia's father Robert died in February, 2019, at the age of 77 without ever seeing his daughter laid to rest.

She is survived by her mother Sylvia and sister Gail Fairgrieve.

On the tenth anniversary of Suzanne's disappearance, in 2010, Police Scotland made a fresh appeal to the public for help in finding her body.

At the time Gail said: "For the past decade we have lived in a state of limbo, waiting for the news that Suzanne's body had been found, but we've never been able to get that closure.

"We accept that Suzanne was murdered and believe that the person responsible is in prison, but we feel we cannot say a proper goodbye until her body is found.

"We understand that only one person can tell us where Suzanne is but has refused to do so."

Despite a massive police effort and repeated searches over the years, Suzanne's body has never been found.

The main focus of the search has been at Glen Croe, Argyll, near the popular Rest and Be Thankful beauty spot on the A83.

Any remains which have been found have examined by forensic experts at the University of Dundee.

Search teams send them photographs to determine whether they are animal or human.

Detectives even looked at the training Gilroy may have had in the Royal Navy to give us some clues to what he did with Suzanne's remains..

He is now is one of only a handful of killers to be successfully prosecuted without a body having been found.

Murder evidence (Crown Office)

Police Scotland say they are still committed to finding Suzanne's body though no searches have been done recently.

A spokesperson added: “Any new information we receive will be assessed and acted on appropriately. We’d urge anyone who may be able to help to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The man who led the original murder investigation Detective Chief Superintendent Gary Flannigan, now retired, says every effort was made at the time to find Suzanne.

Speaking to the Herald he said:"It is something that is never far from my thoughts.

"I hope for the sake of the family - Sylvia and Gail - that they would one day get some closure.

"It will always be a regret that we were unable to find Suzanne."