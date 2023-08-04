The governor of Scotland’s largest prison has warned it faces a “catastrophic failure” if the completion date for the 140-year-old jail’s replacement is pushed back further.
HMP Barlinnie was ruled to no longer be fit for purpose in 2020, with a new jail initially set to open in 2025 to replace it – but the deadline has now been pushed back to 2027.
The Glasgow jail is running at 140% capacity with just under 1,400 prisoners when it was designed for 987, according to governor Michael Stoney.
The state-of-the-art replacement is expected to include a reduction in the size of housing blocks from 30 to 20, and will see football pitches and en-suite cells introduced.
In April, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would investigate an estimated £300 million overspend on the replacement HMP Glasgow.
READ MORE: Scots 'not ready for more enlightened penal systems' fears Barlinnie governor
But Mr Stoney said the current prison cannot handle more delays.
He told the BBC: “This prison can’t last that much longer. The infrastructure fails constantly.
“At some point it may be a catastrophic failure, by then it’s too late. We know that day is coming.
“A lot of my time is just trying to keep the prison functional. If dates like building and completion stretch further, then the risk gets greater year on year.”
An inspection in 2020 found overcrowding at the notorious prison could be in breach of UN human rights agreements.
Mr Stoney also highlighted issues with the prison’s ability to prevent strong drugs being smuggled in, keeping enemy prisoners separate, and staff assaults.
The governor said the new prison could lead to a 20% reduction in re-offending due to increased rehabilitation services.
He said: “I have made bold inferences that we would reduce reoffending by the people that pass through our doors by about 20%.
“That’s because, if we are confident in our capacity and the professionalism of our staff and the care and compassion they have, they will make a huge difference if given the time.
“We have to be bold about it – we are getting a big investment and we have to be bold by saying we’ll give you a big return.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here