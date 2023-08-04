Police were called to reports of the car in the water in the Castle Road area of Port Glasgow around 2pm on Thursday.

Emergency services also attended alongside HM Coastguard teams from Greenock and Helensburgh.

Police said they assisted three people out of the water, with one person treated by the ambulance service at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2pm on Wednesday, 3 August, 2023 officers were called to reports of a car in the water in the Castle Road area of Port Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and three people were assisted out of the water. One person was treated by the ambulance service.

"Recovery was arranged."