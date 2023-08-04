The Cycling World Championships are in much of Scotland for the biggest UCI event ever.
The Championships are a celebration of competitive cycling with road races, BMX tournaments and indoor events taking place.
With so much going on, it can be difficult keeping up with all the events taking place.
What events are taking place at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland?
Multiple events are occurring across the country with road races taking over Scottish roads from August 6 and indoor events beginning on August 4.
Here are all the events, including their start dates, taking place in Scotland and Glasgow this week onwards:
- Nevis Range Mountain Biking Downhill - Thursday, August 3 to Saturday, August 5 - Taking place near the UK's tallest mountain, the event sees cyclists challenged with making the fastest time downhill with every rock and turn potentially ending their run.
- Para-Cycling at Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Thursday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 8
- Gran Fondo in Perth - Friday, August 4 and Monday, August 7
- Men Elite Road Race from Edinburgh to Glasgow - Sunday, August 6
- Glentress Forest Mountain Biking Cross Country - Sunday, August 6 and again from Tuesday, August 8 to Saturday, August 12
- BMX Freestyle Park in Glasgow Green - August 5-7 - This tournament requires competitors to perform tricks on a U-shaped ramp that is around four metres high. They are then judged on the difficulty, originality and style of their stunt.
- Stirling Road Races - Wednesday, August 9 to Friday, August 11
- Para-Cycling Road Race in Dumfries and Galloway - Wednesday, August 9 to Sunday, August 13
- Men Under 23 Road Race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow - Saturday, August 12
- Indoor Cycling in Glasgow - Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13
- BMX Racing - Sunday, August 13
- Women Elite Road Race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow - Sunday, August 13
Find out more on the UCI Cycling World Championships website.
Scottish cyclists taking part in the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023
According to British Cycling, A number of Scottish cyclists hoping to win medals in their home country are also taking part in the Championships.
Among these cyclists are current World Champions Neah Evans, Neil Fachie OBE and Fin Graham with all three looking to defend their titles at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.
Away from the track, Mikayla Parton will take part in the Elite Women's Downhill events while Anna Shackley will compete in the Elite Women's Road Race.
Sean Flynn from Edinburgh and Mark Stewart from Dundee will also be taking part in the Elite Men's Road Race on Sunday, August 6.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here