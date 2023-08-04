The Championships are a celebration of competitive cycling with road races, BMX tournaments and indoor events taking place.

With so much going on, it can be difficult keeping up with all the events taking place.

What events are taking place at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland?





Multiple events are occurring across the country with road races taking over Scottish roads from August 6 and indoor events beginning on August 4.

Here are all the events, including their start dates, taking place in Scotland and Glasgow this week onwards:

Nevis Range Mountain Biking Downhill - Thursday, August 3 to Saturday, August 5 - Taking place near the UK's tallest mountain, the event sees cyclists challenged with making the fastest time downhill with every rock and turn potentially ending their run.

- Thursday, August 3 to Saturday, August 5 - Taking place near the UK's tallest mountain, the event sees cyclists challenged with making the fastest time downhill with every rock and turn potentially ending their run. Para-Cycling at Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome - Thursday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 8

- Thursday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 8 Gran Fondo in Perth - Friday, August 4 and Monday, August 7

- Friday, August 4 and Monday, August 7 Men Elite Road Race from Edinburgh to Glasgow - Sunday, August 6

- Sunday, August 6 Glentress Forest Mountain Biking Cross Country - Sunday, August 6 and again from Tuesday, August 8 to Saturday, August 12

- Sunday, August 6 and again from Tuesday, August 8 to Saturday, August 12 BMX Freestyle Park in Glasgow Green - August 5-7 - This tournament requires competitors to perform tricks on a U-shaped ramp that is around four metres high. They are then judged on the difficulty, originality and style of their stunt.

- August 5-7 - This tournament requires competitors to perform tricks on a U-shaped ramp that is around four metres high. They are then judged on the difficulty, originality and style of their stunt. Stirling Road Races - Wednesday, August 9 to Friday, August 11

- Wednesday, August 9 to Friday, August 11 Para-Cycling Road Race in Dumfries and Galloway - Wednesday, August 9 to Sunday, August 13

in Dumfries and Galloway - Wednesday, August 9 to Sunday, August 13 Men Under 23 Road Race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow - Saturday, August 12

- Saturday, August 12 Indoor Cycling in Glasgow - Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13

- Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13 BMX Racing - Sunday, August 13

- Sunday, August 13 Women Elite Road Race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow - Sunday, August 13

Find out more on the UCI Cycling World Championships website.

Scottish cyclists taking part in the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023

According to British Cycling, A number of Scottish cyclists hoping to win medals in their home country are also taking part in the Championships.

Among these cyclists are current World Champions Neah Evans, Neil Fachie OBE and Fin Graham with all three looking to defend their titles at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

Away from the track, Mikayla Parton will take part in the Elite Women's Downhill events while Anna Shackley will compete in the Elite Women's Road Race.

Sean Flynn from Edinburgh and Mark Stewart from Dundee will also be taking part in the Elite Men's Road Race on Sunday, August 6.