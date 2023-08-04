The Men's Elite Road Race starts in Edinburgh and will run across much of the Central Belt before finishing up in Glasgow.

This is set to be the biggest outdoor event of the Championships with thousands sure to be watching from the sidelines.

When is the UCI Cycling World Championships Men Elite Road Race taking place?





The Men Elite Road Race is taking place on Sunday, August 6 with cyclists taking off from the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and finishing at George Square in Glasgow after completing a 10-lap circuit of the city.

According to the UCI Cycling World Championships website, the race will reach the following areas at these times:

Edinburgh: 9:30 – 10:02 am

Fife: 10:02 – 10:36 am

Clackmannanshire: 10:36 – 10:40 am

Falkirk: 10:40 – 11:20 am

Stirling: 11:20 – 11:45 am

East Dunbartonshire: 11:45 – 12:12 am

Glasgow: 12:12 – 4:00 pm

What road closures will be in place for the UCI Men Elite Road Race?





The M90 and A90 Northbound will close from the M9 J1A slip from around 8:45 am with the M90 J1A at Queensferry expected to close an hour later.

The A90 Northbound from the Barnton Junction will be closed from 9:30 am to allow cyclists safe passage over the Queensferry Crossing.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the UCI World Championships

The M876/A876 to Clackmannanshire and Kincardine Bridges will also be closed before the event reaches the streets of Glasgow where more roads will be restricted.

Find out about Glasgow's road closures on the Glasgow City Council website.

The names to keep an eye on at the UCI Cycling World Championships Men Elite Road Race

There are a number of big names internationally taking part in the Men Elite Road Race. Here are some of the top cycling athletes to watch out for:

Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)

After winning two stages and finishing second overall at the Tour de France, Tadej will be looking to do well at this year's Championships.

Despite not coming close to a World Championships win with his best result being 18th in 2019, he could still capitalise off his lingering Tour de France form.

Christophe Laporte (France)

Two-time world champion Christophe Laporte from France knows exactly what it takes to win these road races, often headlining the country's line-up of elite cyclists.

Mads Pedersen (Denmark)

Hot off the back of his win at the World Championships in Yorkshire in 2019 and his second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders, the Dane may be looking towards a win this year.