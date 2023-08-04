Construction has commenced on a new £33 million student accommodation development in Glasgow City Centre.
The development at Jocelyn Square, owned by Urbanite Living with Robertson Construction Central Scotland as the main contractor, will be named ‘Clyde Court’.
Clyde Court is to serve Glasgow’s universities with its central location next to Glasgow High Court in an effort to address the shortage of student accommodation in recent years.
The new development will provide 169 studio bedrooms over the six-storey building.
In addition, the block will include a cinema, gym, two social study rooms and two private dining ‘MasterChef’ kitchens.
Planning permission was first granted for the site four years ago, but these initial approvals expired when the site's previous owner went into administration, but Urbanite won an appeal for an extension.
A shortage of student accommodation has created problems for universities in the last few years, with the University of Glasgow housing homeless students in hotels at the beginning of the last academic year and telling students who could not find a place to live not to enrol.
Glasgow University agreed to a cap on student numbers for the next five years after pressure from its Student Representative Council (SRC) to address the student housing shortage.
Read more: Renting crisis: University of Glasgow students warned to not enrol amid lack of housing
A report commissioned by Universities UK found that Glasgow, alongside Manchester, has seen the highest rise in student numbers, along with the highest rent increases for student accommodation of all cities across the UK.
Glasgow also lands in the bottom three UK cities for the amount of Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) available for its student population.
Project director at Urbanite, Adam Sandler, stated: “We are delighted to be able to start construction for this development. This project will help to regenerate an important strategic plot in the city of Glasgow, whilst delivering much needed new residential accommodation.
“Glasgow is one of the UK’s top university destinations with education space as well as student applications continuing to increase at a rapid pace. It is also one of the top two cities with the lowest privately-owned purpose-built student accommodation for the 2023/24 academic year. With the number of people studying in Glasgow set to rise to 1.75 million, there are currently nearly four students for every student bed in the city.
“Clyde Court will at least go some way to help alleviate that with uncompromising living spaces that is both sustainable and adaptable for the future whilst also supporting health and wellbeing of its occupants.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel