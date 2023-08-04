The former striker, known as 'Jaws' due to his two missing front teeth, won the First Division with Leeds United and made over 100 appearances for Manchester United.

Jordan was capped 53 times by Scotland and is the only Scottish player to have scored in three World Cups, with the last of these coming in his final cap against the USSR in 1982.

The previous summer he had swapped Manchester for Italy, signing for a fee of around £300,000 as he joined AC Milan.

The Rossoneri had only recently gained promotion after being relegated as part of a betting scandal, and Jordan scored just two Serie A goals as they went straight back down.

However, he hit 10 in 30 Serie B games the following campaign to get Milan promoted once again. Though he left that summer at the end of his contract, Jordan was named one of the club's 110 most important players of all time in 2009.

Following his stint at San Siro the Scotsman spent a single season with Verona in the 1983-84 season, and the Butei have commemorated that campaign with their new third kit.

The shirt is all white with blue detailing, the same as the one Jordan wore in that campaign 40 years ago, and the legendary striker helped in its launch.

The club flew over to Bristol, where the 71-year-old lives, as part of their 'ed ovonque Hellas' ('everywhere Hellas') campaign, with the former striker posing by the harbour in the new shirt.

The club said: "Hellas Verona are proud to present the new third match shirt which the players will wear in the 2023/24 season, which sees an example of excellence wearing it forty years after his only season in gialloblù, the unforgettable Scottish champion Joe Jordan.

"Today Jordan lives in Bristol, England and that's where we went to present this very special kit, worn by one who, among others, wore the 1983-84 third kit."

The launch was accompanied by a YouTube video sountracked by Tartan Army anthem 'We'll Be Coming', in homage to Jordan's international career.

The kit features the logo which the club used at the time, with the 1983-84 season representing the first time it had appeared on the jersey. The two years are vertically embossed several times across the shirt.

The blue detailing features 'HVFC 1903' on the back under the collar, and 'Hellas Verona FC' inside the collar.

Asked why he remained so beloved despite spending just one year with the club Jordan told website Hellas1903: "Honestly, I don't know - not least because it wasn't an easy year for me.

"On the one hand I had a few injury problems and on the other there was a lot of competition at Verona at the time.

"It's not easy to get game time when your competition is Nanu Galderisi and Maurizio Iorio and frankly they deserved to play.

"It's never easy not to be playing but that remains a key season in my career, above all for what happened off the pitch.

"It was my third year in Italy after the two at Milan, I was starting to understand the language a lot better and adapt to the lifestyle.

"And then of course Verona is and was a stunning city, where my daughters went to nursery for the first time and made their first friends.

"I remember seeing the Scottish flag in the Curva Sud, right in the middle of all the others.

"The Verona fans really impressed me, I remember well the noise of their singing and the way they got behind their team.

"When Emiliano Mascetti, who was the sporting director at the time, came to Milan to talk to me I was already convinced - I'd done my research!

"My daughter lives in Milan and, in fact, my grandchildren are Italian. I still here from Domenico Volpati, an exceptional person, every now and then too.

"I often come to Verona with the family because I love it. The city, the restaurants, Lake Garda - there's always a reason to come to Verona and spend time there. I go to the stadium with my wife whenever possible too."