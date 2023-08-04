THE final touches are put to the 2023 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.
With everything from fire dances to projections and laser beams, the full dress rehearsal was a remarkable sight - and array of sounds - ahead of today's opening.
The use of cutting-edge technology, including projections and laser beams, comes as the Tattoo, which made its official debut in 1950, embraces new ways of reaching its audiences.
The 2023 show, 'Stories' is intended as a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, and in the event's own words, "transport audiences on a journey of ideas - from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage".
Music, dance, poetry, spoken-word and imagery will be woven together to tell these stories, with a cast of more than 800 UK and international performers.
The Tattoo adds: "From the musical prowess of the Massed Pipes & Drums, the physical storytelling of dance and precision drill, and stunning imagery captured through light and projection, audiences will be transported and enthralled".
Performers have arrived from Norway, the US, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Switzerland. In their Tattoo debut, the United States Air Force Band will run through a freestyle musical performance depicting the great American songbook.
Other highlights will include the Swiss Armed Forces Central Band and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra with a display of such traditional art forms as the limbo and fire dance. Precision drill from the King’s Colour Squadron will feature soundscapes from the world of gaming.
Michael Braithwaite, the Creative Director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, says: “Stories builds on our 'Voices' show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms. Most of all, Stories is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.
“Stories is the next chapter in the modern era of the Tattoo, packed with the latest in cutting-edge technology, whilst combining the tradition and precision the Show is known for and loved. It will be a truly memorable event and we are thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Castle once more".
* www.edintattoo.co.uk/ The Tattoo runs from August 4-26
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here