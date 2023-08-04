With everything from fire dances to projections and laser beams, the full dress rehearsal was a remarkable sight - and array of sounds - ahead of today's opening.

The use of cutting-edge technology, including projections and laser beams, comes as the Tattoo, which made its official debut in 1950, embraces new ways of reaching its audiences.

The 2023 show, 'Stories' is intended as a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, and in the event's own words, "transport audiences on a journey of ideas - from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage".

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Music, dance, poetry, spoken-word and imagery will be woven together to tell these stories, with a cast of more than 800 UK and international performers.

The Tattoo adds: "From the musical prowess of the Massed Pipes & Drums, the physical storytelling of dance and precision drill, and stunning imagery captured through light and projection, audiences will be transported and enthralled".

Performers have arrived from Norway, the US, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Switzerland. In their Tattoo debut, the United States Air Force Band will run through a freestyle musical performance depicting the great American songbook.

The United States Air Force Band at the full dress rehearsal (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Other highlights will include the Swiss Armed Forces Central Band and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra with a display of such traditional art forms as the limbo and fire dance. Precision drill from the King’s Colour Squadron will feature soundscapes from the world of gaming.

One of the many distinctive performers who will be involved in this year's Tattoo (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Michael Braithwaite, the Creative Director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, says: “Stories builds on our 'Voices' show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms. Most of all, Stories is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.

Projections and laser beams on Edinburgh Castle at this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“Stories is the next chapter in the modern era of the Tattoo, packed with the latest in cutting-edge technology, whilst combining the tradition and precision the Show is known for and loved. It will be a truly memorable event and we are thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Castle once more".

* www.edintattoo.co.uk/ The Tattoo runs from August 4-26