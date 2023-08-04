These impacts are being felt acutely in UK housebuilding. A survey published today by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and S&P Global showed that housebuilding activity fell sharply again in July.

This decline was, thankfully, in stark contrast to the strongest rise in commercial property construction activity since February and another solid performance from the civil engineering sub-sector.

Overall, the UK construction sector returned to growth in July, according to the survey.

The construction purchasing managers’ index, which measures changes in activity in the sector, rose from 48.9 in June to 51.7 in July on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Meanwhile, job creation in the construction sector accelerated last month to its fastest pace since October 2022.

However, Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, declared: "Another steep reduction in housebuilding acted as a severe constraint on construction growth. Around 35% of the survey panel reported a decline in residential work during July, while only 18% signalled a rise.

“Lower volumes of housing activity have been recorded in each month since December 2022, with construction companies widely reporting subdued sales due to rising interest rates and worries about the economic outlook.”

And John Glen, chief economist at CIPS, declared: “Decisions about buying a new home are being delayed by many consumers. Another fall in residential building levels and for the eighth month in a row, it’s obvious that UK interest rate rises and cost of living pressures have dealt a hammer blow to the housing sector.”

These are clearly difficult times for the housebuilding sector.

It is no surprise, given UK base rates have been hiked from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25%, that housebuilding activity is declining.

However, it is important to recognise that it is falling steeply.

Housebuilders will of course have an eye on the impact of much higher interest rates on selling prices and continue to adjust supply in light of this.

However, a decline in housebuilding is not what anyone wants to see, surely, especially given the extent to which prices have been driven up in recent years and decades by a lack of supply.