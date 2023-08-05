Dramtubes, co-owned by licensed trade veteran Alan Irvine, is looking to expand the firm’s customer base after approaching the state-owned British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme. It was referred to DSL Business Finance, a partner of the British Business Bank, which provided a loan of £20,000 to support the firm's plans.

The idea behind the company is that while bottles of limited-edition and rare whiskies can be extremely valuable, their distillers still believe that they were made to be drunk as opposed to sitting unopened on a shelf or in a cellar.

Dramtubes aims to provide the opportunity for enthusiasts to try some of these whiskies without breaking the bank.

The business is currently run by two people, who fill each dramtube by hand. The owners have plans to move into a new wholesaling warehouse in Edinburgh and expand the team as demand grows. They are also exploring international distribution networks and may branch out into other drinks such as gin and rum in future.

Mr Irvine, who previously worked in wholesale roles with Alexander Wines and Matthew Clark and is the retail manager for the Scottish Gantry chain, said: “The idea behind Dramtubes is to enable people who wouldn’t usually be able to try rare whiskies – largely because of the cost of exclusive bottles – to have a taste of some of the world’s best spirits.

"Our sets of six drams make an ideal gift and are also a good way for anyone starting out with whisky drinking to get a chance to taste different blends and find their favourite.

“So far, the products have been a hit with customers at the Scottish Gantry stores where we sell them, however, we feel that having a better online presence is an important next step. This year is about building up stock levels, linking up with distilleries to secure the best bottles, and getting Dramtubes into the hands of even more whisky enthusiasts worldwide.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme has delivered more than 6,500 loans to new business owners in Scotland since 2012, including 107 loans worth more than £1 million for entrepreneurs in East Dunbartonshire.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Whisky is such an important element of Scotland’s heritage and economy, but so many bottles end up as collector’s items. The team behind Dramtubes has a great concept for making rare spirits more accessible and we look forward to seeing it expand.

"The Start Up Loans programme has supported many founders in the food and drink sector to help get businesses started and take their ideas to the next stage.”

Iain Burnside, loan officer at DSL Business Finance, added: "We are delighted to have assisted Alan Irvine in securing a business loan for his innovative whisky tasting business, Dramtubes.

"Alan's vision to make rare whiskies more accessible through individual taster-sized drams is both unique and compelling. This funding will enable Dramtubes to reach more whisky enthusiasts worldwide and potentially expand into other drink categories in the future."