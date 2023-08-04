The bell that floated up as water filled the historic gasholder in Granton Waterfront has been taken apart to make way for work to begin to restore the original 76 x 46-metre frame.

The City of Edinburgh Council plans to open up the area to create a "new and multifunctional public space" as part of their wider £1.3 billion regeneration project to create a "new sustainable coastal town" at Granton Waterfront.

McLaughlin & Harvey began work on the site in January on behalf of the council using £16.4 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. The Scottish Government has also provided an additional £1.2m to provide a public park within the gasholder frame.

The view from the top, looking across the Firth of Forth (Image: City of Edinburgh Council)

The space within the restored gasholder is to have multi-sensory play zones, a dedicated space for permanent and temporary public art, a relaxation area, outdoor trails and tracks for exercise as well as a large outdoor space for sports, markets, seasonal events, community use, festivals, performance arts, exhibitions and play.

Work will also be carried out to plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers improving biodiversity and local habitat in the area.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's 'eyesore' gasholder to get £16.4m reinvention as tourist attraction

Cammy Day, council leader, said: "It was really dramatic to see the bell being ripped apart by the machinery.

"It marked a historic moment as this iconic structure will be transformed now to move on with the times to serve a completely different purpose for the local community to enjoy arts, sports and culture for future generations to come.

How the tourist attraction might take shape (Image: City of Edinburgh Council)

"Now the bell has gone the contractor can get on with the exciting work to transform the frame back to its original glory which will be seen for miles around."

READ MORE: Work starts on first of 3,500 city homes

Dehenna Davison, UK Government Minister for Levelling Up, said: "The Granton gasholder has been part of Edinburgh’s skyline for over 120 years, and will soon be brought back to life as a real community asset.

"The bell’s removal will ensure the structure can be restored to its former glory, whilst the space will be brought into the 21st Century by becoming a destination for families, residents, and future generations to enjoy.

"We’re delighted to have supported this project through £16.4m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund which will ensure this iconic structure will serve as a beacon to people in the area for many years to come."

READ MORE: Work begins on Granton net zero homes

Seamus Devlin, McLaughlin & Harvey civil engineering director, said the firm is "delighted to be main contractor for the restoration works at Granton gasholder.

He said: "We bring with us a wealth of experience in the civil engineering sector, and look forward to completing the deconstruction of the bell this week and the removal of the walls in the upcoming weeks."