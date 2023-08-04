The reimagination of an industrial landmark into a tourist attraction has reached a major milestone.
The bell that floated up as water filled the historic gasholder in Granton Waterfront has been taken apart to make way for work to begin to restore the original 76 x 46-metre frame.
The City of Edinburgh Council plans to open up the area to create a "new and multifunctional public space" as part of their wider £1.3 billion regeneration project to create a "new sustainable coastal town" at Granton Waterfront.
McLaughlin & Harvey began work on the site in January on behalf of the council using £16.4 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. The Scottish Government has also provided an additional £1.2m to provide a public park within the gasholder frame.
The space within the restored gasholder is to have multi-sensory play zones, a dedicated space for permanent and temporary public art, a relaxation area, outdoor trails and tracks for exercise as well as a large outdoor space for sports, markets, seasonal events, community use, festivals, performance arts, exhibitions and play.
Work will also be carried out to plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers improving biodiversity and local habitat in the area.
READ MORE: Edinburgh's 'eyesore' gasholder to get £16.4m reinvention as tourist attraction
Cammy Day, council leader, said: "It was really dramatic to see the bell being ripped apart by the machinery.
"It marked a historic moment as this iconic structure will be transformed now to move on with the times to serve a completely different purpose for the local community to enjoy arts, sports and culture for future generations to come.
"Now the bell has gone the contractor can get on with the exciting work to transform the frame back to its original glory which will be seen for miles around."
READ MORE: Work starts on first of 3,500 city homes
Dehenna Davison, UK Government Minister for Levelling Up, said: "The Granton gasholder has been part of Edinburgh’s skyline for over 120 years, and will soon be brought back to life as a real community asset.
"The bell’s removal will ensure the structure can be restored to its former glory, whilst the space will be brought into the 21st Century by becoming a destination for families, residents, and future generations to enjoy.
"We’re delighted to have supported this project through £16.4m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund which will ensure this iconic structure will serve as a beacon to people in the area for many years to come."
READ MORE: Work begins on Granton net zero homes
Seamus Devlin, McLaughlin & Harvey civil engineering director, said the firm is "delighted to be main contractor for the restoration works at Granton gasholder.
He said: "We bring with us a wealth of experience in the civil engineering sector, and look forward to completing the deconstruction of the bell this week and the removal of the walls in the upcoming weeks."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here