Work has begun on a 156-home development near Dalkeith in Midlothian.
Lovell Partnerships has marked the start of the development at Oakwood Edge with a sod-cutting ceremony.
Oakwood Edge will comprise a range of two, three, and four bedroom homes, with 39 of the houses to be provided for social use by Melville Housing Association on the land owned by Lovell.
Lovell, part of Morgan Sindall Group, said the new homes would make a significant contribution towards tackling the housing shortage in the local area.
Sarah Freel, head of partnerships at Lovell, said: “Oakwood Edge is an incredibly exciting development for Lovell and our partners, so it was wonderful to see the ceremonial first shovel going into the ground on it.
“As a partnership housebuilder, we’re delighted to be working with Melville Housing Association to deliver this development. Oakwood Edge is an example of how partnership working can benefit communities and the local economy, whilst creating numerous jobs and training opportunities.”
She added: “I’d like to express our gratitude to everyone involved in this sod-cutting ceremony and thank them for their continued dedication to making Oakwood Edge a great place for families to live.”
Donna Bogdanovic, who chairs Melville Housing Association, said: “It was my pleasure to take part in the sod-cutting for Oakwood Edge which marks the continuation of a productive relationship between Melville and Lovell that began more than 15 years ago.
“This exciting opportunity, made possible thanks to Scottish Government funding and support from Midlothian Council, will allow us to help some of those on Midlothian’s huge social housing waiting list who are desperately waiting for a quality affordable home.”
She added: “On behalf of everyone at Melville Housing Association, I would like to say just how much we’re looking forward to following the progress of this exciting project and, when the time comes, welcoming tenants to the Oakwood Edge development.”
