The story of 57˚ Skye earth + sea spirits began in 2020, when acclaimed bagpipe and fiddle player Séamus Ó Baoighill, 25, returned from his studies in Belfast in search of a new business opportunity that would incorporate his love of Gaelic music, history and culture.

After meeting up with an old primary school friend, Seumas Gorman,28, it transpired that the pair shared not just a name, but a vision for a new venture that would prove a worthy tribute to their island home.

Having spent years working in bars and restaurants across Scotland and Ireland, Seumas had developed a passion for foraging and exploring unique flavour combinations that would soon be put into action as their first batches of gin were distilled.

He said: “When we first started talking about starting a business, we looked to others like the Isle of Harris or Torabhaig distilleries for inspiration and realised that we might be able to do the same for ourselves.”

“From the very beginning, it was important to keep every aspect of our gin inspired by Skye,” Séamus continued, “We wanted to use botanicals that are found in the area and have people from the community working with us.

“There was a lot of trial and error and Seumas put a lot of work into developing the products, especially over that first lockdown.

“Even later when it came to labelling and bottling, joys which he is all too familiar with now, it was all about keeping as the process as local as possible.”

A commitment to honouring the natural bounty of the island is arguably what has helped 57˚ Skye earth + sea to stand out in the crowd, with both their original London Dry Gin and Cask Finished impressing the judges at the prestigious International Wine and Spirit Challenge in 2022.

Quickly earning such a reputation has, however, presented more than one difficult decision for the team as they strive to hold on to the core ethos behind each bottle.

Seumas said: “The work that we do is very hands-on and labour intensive which is how we’re able to maintain the standards that we aim for.

“A company which I can’t name once put in an order with us for around 90,000 bottles.

“To do that we would have had to drastically change our process and bring the gin down to a lower strength.

“As a young start-up, it would have meant a nice chunk of cash for us but that didn’t really matter if it meant we weren’t making the product we wanted to be.

“Doing it all small scale on Skye allows us to produce something we’re really proud of without sacrificing any integrity.”

In a step up from their headquarters within a ‘little shed’, Séamus and Seumas’ operation now finds its home at their newly opened distillery, tasting room and visitor centre at the foot of Beinn Na Chaillich in Broadford.

While they remain passionate about working within the community, as native islanders they are all too aware of the obstacles this will present as they continue to expand.

Séamus said: “The next hurdle for us is figuring out how to maintain that hands-on approach on a larger scale.

“A big issue on Skye, not just for us, is a lack of available housing.

“We’re soon going to require additional staff and I’m really keen to try and get a lot younger people on board but if we want to continue to distil and bottle on the island but there just isn’t anywhere for them to stay.

“We’ve put in an application for the land of the old Corry Distillery with a view to being able to house staff on site which would help to move things along quicker.”

Perhaps a more pressing problem yet is the newly introduced changes to the alcohol duty system in the UK.

With even the big names in Scottish whisky condemning the controversial decision as a ‘hammer blow’ to the industry, the pair have questioned what this will mean for them as small-scale producers.

Séamus said: “With all the add-ons and margins we’re probably looking at £1.50 to £2 extra per bottle.

“We’ll then have to decide if we’re going to absorb that or pass it on to the consumer.”

Seumas agreed: “You’ve got people like Diageo who sell millions of cases each year paying the same rate of duty as us when we’re producing a few hundred a week.

“It’s difficult when it feels like there’s a lack of support for people at our level.”

Despite a troubling week for the industry as a whole, the huge success of 57˚ Skye earth + sea in the space of just a few short years is surely a sign of great things to come.

With a step into whisky production firmly in their sights and plans to expand on the land of lost Corry Distillery in Broadford, the driving force behind each decision remains an innate love for the Isle of Skye which winds its way into every pour.

Séamus: “When I decided to follow music, a lot of us felt we had to move away to Glasgow, Edinburgh or even further if we wanted opportunities to perform.

“But, there was always a dream of coming back to stay on the island, and now I see this business as a way to try and make that happen.”

“There’s not a huge range of options for work if you want to live on Skye beyond getting into hospitality or finding a trade, Seumas continued, “but what we’ve started with the distillery feels very fulfilling, and to be able to do it at home makes it all the more meaningful.”