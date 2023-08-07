Enter from the north and the final stretch of your journey takes you along a narrow strip of tarmac shadowing the western shore of Loch Tay; approach from the south and the first thing you’ll see is the iconic Falls of Dochart, where the white water charges towards the distant sea between exposed rock and ancient trees.

The village itself just feels welcoming. The road through its centre is broad and well-kept, with the street lined by old stone buildings that are as handsome as they are reassuring. It has good vibes, as the kids would say.

For those looking to escape urban life, especially in the post-pandemic world, places like this are enormously attractive. It’s quiet here, but not exactly isolated – at least not in comparison to many options further to the north and west: there are fewer than a thousand residents and the village is tucked between a national park, a nature reserve and a particularly beautiful loch, but Stirling is less than 40 miles away.

In many ways, this is the perfect place to raise a family.

Or at least it should be.

When Emily moved here 18 months ago, starting a family was a key part of the decision. Her husband is employed by the local gold mine and her customer service role allows her to work from home, which made the move possible, and the idea of bringing up children within a warm and connected community strongly appealed to them.

After moving their lives more than 500 miles north, exchanging the south coast of Devon for Scotland’s central highlands, she soon became pregnant and, seven months ago, gave birth to her daughter, Ivy.

Emily and her daughter

Now they’re considering leaving it all behind and returning to Plymouth after the local council decided to end all childcare provision for zero to two year olds, leaving her – and others – in an impossible position.

Without childcare she cannot return to work, putting her family under serious financial pressure at a time when the cost of everything is only going up. There are no private nurseries in the area and the suggestion that childminders might somehow materialise to plug the gap seems, at best, wildly optimistic.

The alternative would be to access childcare in Aberfeldy, which is a 45 minute drive away on a good day. For context, that’s like telling people in Glasgow that their kids can go to nursery so long as they drive them to Kilmarnock.

The situation has been made even worse by the way in which it has been handled. Those in the village were not informed of the council’s plans and parents only found out when they started applying for places that no longer existed.

“Nobody knew this was happening,” laments Emily. “It just happened.”

It’s the day of the annual Highland Games when I visit, and all around us cheerful groups are making their way to Breadalbane Park to celebrate, but Emily – who moved here precisely for that sense of community connection – seems to be too worried about the future to consider enjoying herself.

Clearly being unable to return to work presents an enormous problem but her main concern is actually for her daughter.

“Early years is really fundamental in a child’s development. Even baby groups and things like that don’t exist here so she’s not getting the same levels of social interaction. One thing I was really looking forward to was her getting the chance to develop social skills and be around other babies.”

Read more:

SQA announces 'sensitive approach' to grading - but what does it mean?

The Herald highlights ten Scottish education influencers

And that’s not all. Ultimately, Emily and her husband might want more children but under the current circumstances it seems impossible to contemplate Ivy ever having siblings. It simply wouldn’t be affordable.

“If men were more affected by this than women,” she muses, “I think the council might have thought more about the situation.”

I don’t disagree.

She looks at her beautiful daughter and the pressure of her situation becomes almost visible.

“It’s just really said to be sitting here saying ‘if only we’d stayed in Plymouth.’”

Emily and Ivy aren’t the only people to have their lives turned upside down by the council’s actions – Laura, the local pharmacist, is also worried.

She doesn’t have children – yet – but the complete removal of provision for children under two is forcing her to consider whether Killin is a viable place to raise a family.

Laura

“I moved here for the job and fell in love with Killin,” she tells me. “But it’s like we don’t matter.”

Extended gaps in employment can pose problems for pharmacists when it comes to maintaining mandatory registration with their professional body, so any risk of a long-term disruption to her working life – brought on by the lack of childcare options – would simply be too great.

But it’s not just Laura’s career prospects that are at risk here – if she has to leave, the whole village will feel the impact.

To help improve the services available to local people, Laura has completed additional training to become a ‘pharmacist prescriber’. An extension of the NHS pharmacist first service, this allows her to offer advice and, importantly, treatment for common illnesses like skin complaints, tonsillitis and urinary tract infections, meaning that people can be seen and treated on the same day without having to wait for a GP appointment.

“Whilst more and more pharmacists are becoming prescribers we’re probably still in the minority so there’s no guarantee that a replacement pharmacist would be able to offer this service.”

That’s assuming, of course, that a replacement pharmacist for a small village in the Scottish Highlands can be found. Indeed, the problem is so serious – despite still being hypothetical – that her employers are taking the unusual step of writing to councillors and MSPs about the situation.

But it doesn’t even stop there. As is so often the case in communities like this one, people have multiple roles. For Laura, as well as being the pharmacist, that means being the local Beavers leader, running the church Sunday School, and putting on keep-fit classes to mitigate the lack of local gym facilities. If those things are lost they are unlikely to return.

Those running the local authority may have thought that they were just cutting some nursery places, but the reality is very, very different. Local people feel that their whole community is under threat.

Like others I spoke to, Eleanor feels like the council’s decision represents a major threat to the village. A local heritage worker, she tells me that she is past the point of needing childcare for a new baby, yet still feels it is important to speak out against the cuts to provision.

“A community thrives with a mix of people and this is going to drive young people out,” she argues. “And it’s not just families – it’s people planning to have families.”

“There’s a realistic threat to school numbers if you start to drive families out. We’d start to lose staff and other people. Then we lose more jobs. And then more families.

“Then you’re mothballing a school.

“There’s a tipping point in communities like this, and the impacts of these decisions just reach everywhere.”

As a foster carer, she is also deeply concerned that early years cuts threaten to rip away a vital support for families in need to extra help.

“I’m worried that this leaves a gap in support for vulnerable families.”

She explains that the offer of nursery provision can be a key step in helping parents who are struggling to cope, especially if they are also experiencing challenges in areas like finances or mental health. The space that can be provided, and the work that can then be done for and with those in need, is sometimes “vital”, she tells me.

Even the local development trust has urged a rethink, arguing that “too many decisions still seem to be made in silos” and calling on the local authority to recognise that nursery provision in Killin is a “vital service.”

They also point out that the demographics of the area have changed considerably since Covid. More families have moved to the area, and the volunteers behind the trust have “worked hard to set up a new youth provision” and are “developing a business and learning centre, to help more young people into employment, all with the help of the council.”

“We would be happy to work with Stirling Council to investigate how we put in place a sustainable 20 minute community, with suitable childcare and nursery provision locally, but in the first instance they need to withdraw this damaging and ill thought out proposal.”