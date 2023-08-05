Police are appealing for further information in relation to a black Mercedes linked to the death of a 27-year-old woman.
Amy Rose Wilson died following a crash at around 6.10pm on Saturday in Falkirk.
Her death is being treated as murder and the black Mercedes has been recovered.
Police previously said an “altercation” had occurred between the occupants of Ms Wilson’s silver Vauxhall Vectra and the Mercedes in Foundry Street.
A 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries.
Inquiries indicate the Mercedes left the scene and travelled north on New Carron Road, where the crash occurred.
Ms Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and released following treatment.
The 22-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further inquiries.
Detective chief inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “It is vital we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes to help us establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“In particular, I am appealing for information about this car’s movements between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday July 29. We know it was seen in the Glasgow, Cumbernauld and Falkirk areas.
“If you were in these places during that two-hour period, then please check your dash-cam to see if you have any footage that could assist with our investigation. If you are familiar with this vehicle, or know anything about it, then please also get in touch.
“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the public we are working tirelessly to establish what has happened. I would also like to thank everyone who has so far assisted officers.”
A dedicated Major Investigation Public Portal (MIPP) has been set up where the public can send information directly to officers and can be accessed via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S30-PO1
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2938 of Saturday, July 29, 2023, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
