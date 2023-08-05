Heavy slow moving showers will give difficult driving conditions and some localised flooding, the weather service said.

The warning came into force at 10am on Saturday and extends through to 4pm .

Regions and local authorities affected include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife, Aberdeenshire, Stirling, Dundee and Perth.

The alert reads: “Heavy slow moving showers over southern Aberdeenshire Angus and Fife will slowly move west then southwest this morning, moving over the central belt early afternoon.

Yellow weather warning issued



Rain across southeast Scotland



Saturday until 1600



Latest info 👉https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Met Office

“Showers are likely to give 10-15 mm of rain in an hour with locally 20-25 mm in an hour. This will result in some surface water flooding, giving difficult driving conditions. Showers will gradually ease through the afternoon.”