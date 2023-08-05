Kinghorn and Queensferry RNLI Lifeboats were tasked on Friday following a 999-call reporting a person in the water at Cramond causeway.

Queensferry lifeboat approached from the west and visually located the casualty holding onto a concrete pillar alongside the submerged causeway.

Kinghorn lifeboat approached from the east and was able to get alongside the pillar and recover the male casualty into the lifeboat.

The casualty was assessed by casualty care trained crew and taken to Cramond village where an ambulance, coastguard rescue teams and a coastguard rescue helicopter arrived.

Kinghorn lifeboat volunteer helm Neil Chalmers said: "Both lifeboats were tasked at 4.16pm to a report of a person in the water at Cramond causeway.

"On arrival on scene, the exhausted casualty was located clinging to a concrete pillar and partly submerged in the water whilst the tide continued to flood. Our crew brought the casualty into the lifeboat and carried out a full assessment as we made our way to Cramond village.

"The person was extremely lucky, and we assume had been trying to get back from the island on the rising tide. Fortunately, a member of the public spotted them and called the coastguard.

"The rescue operation was a great example of teamwork amongst the emergency services with Kinghorn and Queensferry crews working together to locate and recover the casualty.

"Once alongside, lifeboat crew, coastguard personnel and ambulance crew moved the man to an ambulance where he was taken to hospital with lacerations and suspected hypothermia."