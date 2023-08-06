A renowned family-owned restaurant and bar has been brought to market for sale.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the Wheatsheaf Inn, Symington, Ayrshire, has built up a “superb reputation” in the 30 years it has been operated by the same family.
The business which “exudes a quality country inn charm” is offered as a leasehold interest. The premises has seen significant investment and offers a “quality pub opportunity in walk-in condition”, the agent said.
Cornerstone said: “Although the business performs very well there is still room for further growth for new enthusiastic owners.
“Our clients offer an all-encompassing menu from a light bites menu available Monday to Sunday 12pm to 4pm as well as a main menu, breakfast menu and a selection of daily specials.”
The inn also has “Ayrshire's finest golf courses on its doorstep”.
Ski resort hails move into hotel industry
A Highlands mountain range resort, located seven miles from Fort William, has declared it is reaping the benefits of its move into the hospitality industry.
Nevis Range, which offers a wide range of mountain-based sports and activities - from skiing and snowboarding to biking and walking - has invested in a new hotel, restaurant, bar, and bike shop, helped by £1 million of funding from HSBC. It said the addition of the services, which also include conference and training facilities, has put it on course to turn over £5.6 million in its current financial year, £2m more than last time.
Hotel sold out of administration
The Abbotsford Lodge Hotel in Callander has been sold out of administration to Craig Gillespie and Kayleigh Keith, who have significant experience in the hospitality sector and operate the Tower Hotel in Crieff.
CDLH Chartered Surveyors has sold the 14-bedroom Abbotsford Lodge Hotel on behalf of Michelle Elliot and Stewart Robb, joint administrators of Mountview Hotels Limited. Alan Creevy, director of CDLH, said: “The company operating the Abbotsford Lodge Hotel in Callander was placed into administration in early 2023. CDLH were instructed by the administrators to place the property on the open market in February 2023.”
