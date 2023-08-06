Road policing officers are appealing for information after two separate crashes on the A9 in Badenoch & Strathspey on Saturday.
The first happened at the Ralia junction, near Newtonmore shortly before 2pm and involved a white Vauxhall Crossland and a blue Jaguar XF.
Two passengers from the Vauxhall – a 55-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged.
Two female passengers, aged 61 and 55, from the Jaguar were taken to the same hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The 58-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 7 August.
The road reopened initially under traffic management and was fully cleared by around 8.20pm.
The second crash happened near the Lynwilg junction, south of Aviemore, around 5.25pm and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, a black Land Rover Discovery, a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Volkswagen Amarok.
A 17-year-old male passenger from the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 54-year-old woman from the same vehicle was also taken to hospital and has since been discharged.
No one else was injured.
The 56-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 7 August.
The road was closed for just under two hours.
Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our investigation into both of these incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed either incident or who may have dashcam footage.
“You can call 101, quoting reference 1989 for Newtonmore or 2884 for Aviemore, both of 5 August, 2023.”
