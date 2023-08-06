Iraqi Airways said that it wasn’t to blame for the bear’s escape and that the aircraft’s crew worked with authorities and specialists in the United Arab Emirates to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

A video clip circulating on social media showed the plane’s captain apologising to passengers for Friday’s take-off delay because of the bear’s escape from its crate in the cargo hold.

Iraqi Airways said procedures to transport the bear were carried out in accordance with the law and with procedures and standards approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Bear breaks out from a container in the cargo hold of an Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad to Dubai - https://t.co/5KJeGp3orA pic.twitter.com/HicKz2An0H — Iraqi News (@IraqiNews_com) August 5, 2023

A person speaking on the video seen on social media said the aircraft was an hour late for its trip to Baghdad and that passengers were being asked to disembark until the issue was resolved.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, declined to comment.

The airline had initially said that the bear was being flown from Baghdad to Dubai, but an Iraqi Airways official confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that the bear was being transported to the Iraqi capital.

The official declined to name the animal’s owner.

Keeping predatory animals as pets in Iraq – especially in Baghdad – has become popular among the wealthy.

Authorities have struggled to enforce legal provisions to protect wild animals and Baghdad’s police has previously called on citizens to assist authorities in preventing such animals from being let loose on the city’s streets or ending up as exotic meals in restaurants by reporting such cases.