Scottish digital training provider Codeclan has collapsed into liquidation, with all staff made redundant.
Craig Morrison and Scott Milne, from the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices of Quantuma, were appointed as joint provisional liquidators of Codeclan on Friday, it has been announced this morning.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The liquidators said: “Established in 2015 with Scottish Government seed funding, Codeclan focused on bridging the critical digital skills gap in Scotland and supporting a new generation of digital talent. Launched with a core curriculum to retrain people from all backgrounds and professions, the company taught students the fundamentals of software programming. The business provided training from sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow and in 2018 it expanded to Inverness.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else
They said the company had been impacted “significantly” by Covid-19, noting that, as well as providing training to individuals, it “derived significant income from placing people into employment”.
In 2021 the Inverness office was closed and the business “looked to have returned to some stability”, according to the liquidators.
Explaining the fall into insolvency, the liquidators said: “Unfortunately, current market conditions have hit the turnover, with the business placement side of the business once again suffering. Attempts to replace this income have failed and ultimately, a lack of cash flow has resulted in the company being placed in liquidation and immediately ceasing to trade. All 57 employees have now been made redundant.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre, bloody-minded logic in Brexit Britain
Mr Morrison said: “It is deeply regrettable that Codeclan has been forced to cease trading, due to challenging market conditions. A combination of unsettled trading conditions, particularly impacting the business placements side of the business, has seen Codeclan unable to continue.
“As joint provisional liquidators, our immediate priorities have been to provide appropriate support to those whose jobs have been affected. The Partnership Action for Continuing Employment has been engaged to work with employees.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel