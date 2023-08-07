Craig Morrison and Scott Milne, from the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices of Quantuma, were appointed as joint provisional liquidators of Codeclan on Friday, it has been announced this morning.

The liquidators said: “Established in 2015 with Scottish Government seed funding, Codeclan focused on bridging the critical digital skills gap in Scotland and supporting a new generation of digital talent. Launched with a core curriculum to retrain people from all backgrounds and professions, the company taught students the fundamentals of software programming. The business provided training from sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow and in 2018 it expanded to Inverness.”

They said the company had been impacted “significantly” by Covid-19, noting that, as well as providing training to individuals, it “derived significant income from placing people into employment”.

In 2021 the Inverness office was closed and the business “looked to have returned to some stability”, according to the liquidators.

Explaining the fall into insolvency, the liquidators said: “Unfortunately, current market conditions have hit the turnover, with the business placement side of the business once again suffering. Attempts to replace this income have failed and ultimately, a lack of cash flow has resulted in the company being placed in liquidation and immediately ceasing to trade. All 57 employees have now been made redundant.”

Mr Morrison said: “It is deeply regrettable that Codeclan has been forced to cease trading, due to challenging market conditions. A combination of unsettled trading conditions, particularly impacting the business placements side of the business, has seen Codeclan unable to continue.

“As joint provisional liquidators, our immediate priorities have been to provide appropriate support to those whose jobs have been affected. The Partnership Action for Continuing Employment has been engaged to work with employees.”