The race was paused as the road from Edinburgh to Glasgow blocked west of Falkirk, on a narrow stretch of the B818 close to the Carron Valley Reservoir.

Protest group 'This is Rigged' have claimed responsibility for the race being halted.

The incident is the latest in a long line of 'direct action protests' which have disrupted events, blocked motorways and ground city centres t a halt.

But while the chaos has been heavily criticised - protestors would argue that the events bring publicity to their cause which normal demonstrations do not.

Police Scotland later said that to its Protest Removal Team removed and arrested five protestors.

In a statement posted on social media, This Is Rigged activist Cat said: "The fact that Ineos has been allowed to sponsor a team in the race around the Campsie Fells - which were engulfed in wildfires last month - is a disgrace and an insult to the both cycling community and the people of Scotland.

"We cannot continue with business as usual while our country burns and our futures are ruined. Time is of the essence and we need to act like it."