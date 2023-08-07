Experienced hotelier Marcello Ventisei has been appointed the new general manager of the railway hotel, which is celebrating its 140th year and has welcomed guests including John F. Kennedy and The Beatles.

Mr Ventisei brings around 30 years’ managerial experience to the four-star hotel and was previously the boss of Edinburgh City's Doubletree Hilton.

Now operated by IHG hotels as voco Grand Central Glasgow, it has been a beacon of Glasgow Central Station since June 27 1883.

“I couldn’t be prouder to take the reins of this magnificent hotel in my home city," said Mr Ventisei.

"I’ve grown up in Glasgow and have so many fond memories of the hotel over the years.

READ MORE: From honeymoon couples to squatters, the story of Glasgow's Grand Central hotel

“I have long admired the building and its fantastic reputation, which has been a symbol of exceptional hospitality for 140 years.

"With its rich history and prime location in Glasgow’s Central Station, there is so much to love.

"What’s more, the Grand Ballroom, which has hosted so many incredible events over the years, is one of the most architecturally stunning event spaces in the UK.

"I am excited to be able to carry forward the hotel’s tradition of providing unforgettable experiences to our guests.

READ MORE: 'Radical' New York approach could solve Glasgow's empty buildings blight

The owners of the hotel said Marcello’s in-depth understanding of the hospitality industry, combined with his passion for delivering "unparalleled service" made him the perfect fit to lead the team.

Mr Ventisei said he plans to grow the hotel's reputation as the city's leading wedding and event venue.

He said: "My primary goal is to continue the legacy of voco Grand Central Hotel as a destination of choice for both locals and travellers alike, seeking a blend of modern luxury and timeless charm."

The hotel re-opened in 2021 following a multi-million rebrand to become one of Scotland’s first voco™ hotels, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The expansive refurbishment updated 233 bedrooms, meeting rooms and reception areas.





