Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the leasehold property in Eyre Place, said the New Chapter is “consistently one of the best-regarded Edinburgh restaurants on TripAdvisor”.

The agent said: “New Chapter is an award-winning restaurant regularly featured as one of the top-rated restaurants in Edinburgh.

"Since opening in 2015 the restaurant has been a regular and mainstay in the top 10 restaurants in Edinburgh on TripAdvisor.

"The business offers the best of Scottish produce with a European flair and is run overseen by our clients with a full management team in front and back of house.

"A restaurant has traded from this site for well over 30 years and has undergone several transitions over the years."

The restaurant also has private dining space (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

Cornerstone Business Agents also said: “The site has always proved to be popular given the high-quality trading area and demographics on the doorstep.

“Given the location and previous trading history the business would suit a wide variety of trading styles and cuisines.

“The subjects are offered in excellent condition and could easily be reverted to a different trading style with minimal capex spend.”

It sits next to the New Town Quarter, which is a mixed use residential, leisure and office development.

The agent said its clients plan to focus on separate business interests in the city.

The up to 90-cover restaurant has a £70,000 leasehold premium. The business is offered by way of assignation of the current lease. The current rental is £45,000 per annum.

All staff made redundant as company backed by Scottish Government fails

Scottish digital training provider Codeclan has collapsed into liquidation, with all staff made redundant.

Craig Morrison and Scott Milne, from the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices of Quantuma, were appointed as joint provisional liquidators of Codeclan on Friday, it has been announced this morning.

'Ultimate' Bloody Mary mixer made in Scotland goes global

The creator of a drink presented as the “ultimate Bloody Mary mixer” has revealed plans to enter the export market.

Hannah Fisher, the entrepreneur behind Scottish venture The Start-Up Drinks Lab, identified a gap in the market for a peat-smoked tomato juice after noticing a correlation between clients who enjoy peated whiskies and a Bloody Mary cocktail.