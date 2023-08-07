Having kicked off at Eden Court in Inverness last month, the festival aims to celebrate the historical relationship that exists between whisky and Scottish music culture while offering a 'deep dive' into the modern world of spirits.

The next event will take place at the Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday, September 9 with dates also scheduled for Edinburgh's Summerhall on Saturday, December 9 and SWG3 in Glasgow next January.

READ MORE: Acclaimed Scottish city restaurant brought to market

Each edition of the festival is set to feature a curated lineup of live music from Scottish performers who have been selected to 'reflect the energy and identity' of individual cities.

Exhibitors from across the drinks industry are scheduled to attend alongside food vendors and a number of Scotland's leading mixologists.

Finally, an onsite whisky shop will offer a wide range of spirits to purchase on the day, including exclusive bottlings from festival partners.

READ MORE: 'Ultimate' Bloody Mary mixer made in Scotland goes global

Festival co-ordinator Gareth Croll said: “Our whisky festivals are an embodiment of the whisky pioneers, personalities and groundbreaking artists who make them up in every city, so it is a delight to be heading on the road again.

"We've adopted a brand new look and feel for our events that I think will serve us well as we look to be growing internationally, and I look forward to bringing our unique vision to friends in every corner of Scotland - and shortly much further beyond, so keep your eyes peeled."

For more information about the Scottish National Whisky Festival click here.