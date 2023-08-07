This Scottish art deco building extends from 106 to 154 Leith Walk and provides open-plan, first-floor business suites, above a row of shops, cafes, restaurants and a popular bar and arts venue.

Drum said: “The opening of the building is set to capitalise on the renewed interest in Leith Walk following the launch of the new tramline connecting Edinburgh city centre with the port of Leith and Newhaven.

"All 10 of the street-level retail units have now been fully let, with more than two-thirds of the first-floor office suites occupied by a range of small to medium sized independent businesses.”

It noted the building’s tenants include Hobz Bakery, Cornelius Wines, Middle Eastern street food restaurant Sharawama, vintage clothing store Rhinestone Cowboys, Chorrito Sauce Company, pizzeria San Ciro’s and Zoomo, the e-bike sales and hire service.

These businesses join Leith Depot, a bar, restaurant and music venue which has been based at the location since 2015 and has now signed a new lease expanding the venue and extending its stay at the retail parade, Drum noted.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day officially opened “The Red Sandstone” building, following a major refurbishment project.

Drum said: “The Red Sandstone now forms a spectacular gateway to Drum’s £50 million transformation of the 2.9-acre Stead’s Place site, which will bring 148 new homes to the rear of the development linking Leith Walk to Pilrig Park when complete next year."

Mr Day said: “With the tram service up and running, the regeneration of this section of Leith Walk couldn’t come at a better time. Drum was able to work closely with the community to revise their plans while creating this scheme and the result is a thriving and creative space. The existing occupiers and new units are clearly receiving lots of footfall already, which is great to see.”

Fife Hyland, Drum’s operations director, said: “After a long period of community consultation and refurbishment, it’s testament to the revival of Leith Walk that The Red Sandstone building is now fully operational and buzzing with activity. With the tram now open and Leith Walk coming back to its bustling best, the building is set to fulfil its potential as a distinctive focal point and destination for the area.

“We have been hugely encouraged with the high levels of occupier interest in the retail units, which are now all fully let, and in the office spaces above – of which we only have a few remaining suites available. The vibrant retail parade has a diverse range of independent traders including shops, cafés, restaurants and the ever-popular Leith Depot bar and arts venue, whilst the sympathetically restored office suites have proved very popular as a small business location in the diverse and dynamic community of Leith."

He added: "The refurbished Red Sandstone building is now well set to play a key role in promoting the rich tradition of diversity and independence which makes Leith such an exciting destination in which to live, work and visit.”

Edinburgh businessman Aytac Gul, who has opened Sharawama at The Red Sandstone as well as operating the café space providing the entry point for the first-floor office suites, said of Leith Walk: “It is now one of the most contemporary yet diverse streets in Edinburgh. It’s a genuinely cosmopolitan community which brings together a hugely diverse range of independent retailers, cafes and bars and is especially appealing to the younger generation looking for something a little different to the rest of the city, often providing better value and a more eclectic mix of attractions.

“The new tramline is now bringing more visitors and footfall to the area, especially when there are more shops, cafes, businesses and homes being created here, attracting more people from the city centre to venture further down Leith Walk.”