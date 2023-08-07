The Home Office and Glasgow City Council are on a collision course over a proposal to house asylum seekers on a barge in the Clyde.
The Bibby Stockholm barge, which is anchored off the coast of Dorset, was expected to begin housing refugees on Monday.
Up to 500 men, aged 18-65, will be housed on the three-storey craft as they wait for their applications to be processed.
The Home Office is looking to increase the use of such barges to save on hotel fees, but has faced resistance from cities across the UK.
Read More: Woman behind controversial Bibby Stockholm asylum barge hits back at 'false' claims
Edinburgh and Liverpool have already rejected plans, with the council leader in Scotland's capital, Cammy Day, calling an old cruise ship to be used for the purpose a “floating prison”.
On Monday the leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, revealed it would reject permission for an asylum barge to be moored in the city.
Taking to Twitter, Councillor Aitken, said: “The UK government wants @GlasgowCC to give consent to an asylum barge being sited in the city. We will not give it.
“Glasgow’s communities are proud to be beacons of support and integration for asylum seekers & refugees. This is the polar opposite of that.”
Should a barge be used in the Clyde to house asylum seekers? Have your say in our poll above.
