Pupils will be able to access support including a dedicated helpline during the “emotional” period of exam results, the Education Secretary has said.
About 140,000 pupils will receive their results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.
The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) results helpline will open at the same time, running for four days and staffed by 30 career advisers.
The service provides impartial careers advice and guidance on the next steps for young people after they have received their exam results.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth met SDS staff at a results helpline centre in Edinburgh on Monday.
She said: “Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers.
“The opportunity to have a conversation with someone who is impartial and knowledgeable is so valuable.
“Whatever a person’s results, there are options out there for everyone and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or uncertainty about future choices to contact the results helpline to speak with friendly, knowledgeable staff for advice about your next steps.”
Read More: Explained in 60 seconds: Where will school strikes take place and why
SDS head of career information, Sharon McIntyre, said: “We are so pleased the Education Secretary took time out to come and visit the results helpline staff this year.
“It was very clear from the conversations we had that she recognises just how valuable our support is for worried pupils, parents and carers.
“We wish everyone all the very best with their results this year, but please don’t worry if you don’t get the outcome you hoped for, just phone 0808 100 8000 and we will help you find alternative options.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here